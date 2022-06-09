Jim Crawford says his focus is on winning away to Italy next week and securing automatic qualification for the European Championship finals after a first-ever place in the playoffs was secured.

A 1-1 draw between Sweden and Italy in Helsingborg today was the ideal result for Ireland ahead of their trip to Ascoli to face the Italians. Carl Gustavsson scored early on to put hosts Sweden in front but Juventus man Nicolo Rovella levelled from the penalty spot 13 minutes into the second half, and Sweden were unable to get the win they needed to stay in the race.

With one game left Italy top the group with 21 points, Ireland in second place with 19, and as Sweden have played all of their games, their haul of 18 points sees them exit the qualifiers.

If Crawford's side, who have won their last four games in a row with just one goal conceded, can win in Italy they'll achieve a first-ever qualification for the Euros, the finals to be held in Romania and Georgia next year, but even if they lose in Italy, Ireland will enter the playoffs next September.

“First and foremost I would like to thank the hard work and effort of my players and staff. The objective at the start of the campaign was to create history and that is now very much in our hands," Crawford said.

“While I’m pleased to have a play-off spot secured, the job is far from over. We head to Italy with a chance to automatically qualify and that’s our focus. Italy are an excellent team and have shown that all campaign. They have our respect but I have great belief in our lads to go to Ascoli and get a result."

After a good start to the group, with seven points from the first three games, Irish hopes in the campaign took a nosedive in October/November last year with back to back defeats, away to Montenegro and at home to Italy, and even a playoff spot seemed unlikely at that stage.

But wins home and away to Sweden rocked the Swedes, and this month the U21s managed wins at home to Bosnia and Montenegro, just one goal conceded by keeper Brian Maher in the last four matches. Ireland have never qualified for the U21 finals in the tournament's four-decade history.