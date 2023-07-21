The Indo World Cup: Ireland’s group thrown open and Aussie reaction to Katie McCabe physicality
Ireland's World Cup group has been thrown open after Nigeria held Olympic champions Canada to a 0-0 draw in Melbourne today. Aussie media have also been giving their reaction to some of Ireland captain Katie McCabe's tackles during their 1-0 defeat to Australia yesterday. Our reporter in Australia David Kelly goes through Ireland's group ahead of next week's game with Canada in Perth.
