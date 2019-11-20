The good, the great and the Parrott: Five Ireland young guns who stood out for Kenny's kids

Tallaght Stadium was the setting of their latest strong showing, as Ireland overcame a 1-0 half-time deficit against Sweden to record an emphatic 4-1 win on Tuesday night.

What was most striking about Ireland's fifth victory in seven outings in their European qualification campaign was that it could easily have been even more lopsided.

Ireland are now in a very strong position to qualify for a first-ever tournament at U-21 level, but even more crucially, a number of exciting prospects have emerged over the course of the qualifying run.

Here are five names who stood out last night, and who could have a very bright future at U-21 level.

Adam Idah

The Cork 18-year-old has already made his senior debut at Norwich, playing 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Crawley Town earlier this season - and he is getting better with every game in green.

He won Man of the Match against Sweden after leading the line brilliantly throughout. He was a constant threat around the goal but also caused damage in wide channels, providing the assist for Lee O'Connor's equaliser.

He then turned scorer, dispatching a powerful finish to the net to put Ireland 2-1 ahead, from which they never looked back.

Like every good striker, he is greedy - he never stopped pushing for another goal to add to his tally.

Connor Ronan

Few players have had as productive a 45-minute cameo as Ronan last night. Introduced at half-time after an injury to captain Jayson Molumby, what could have been a fatal blow for Ireland instead turned into the catalyst for victory.

Ronan immediately got on a wealth of ball but it was two glorious assists that caught the eye in Tallaght. His brilliant ball over the top of the Swedish defence allowed Troy Parrott fire Ireland into a two-goal advantage, before Ronan's nice run down the left saw him find Zak Elbouzedi for the finishing touch.

Ronan (21) is enjoying a loan spell away from Wolves this season with Dunajská Streda in the Slovakian league.

Lee O'Connor

The Celtic right back was suspended for the qualifier against Armenia last Thursday - but it didn't work out too badly for the 19-year-old as he made his senior debut in the friendly against New Zealand.

The Waterford defender was one of the few players who performed at their best in the first half as well as the dominant second period, and capped his night with an outstanding finish into the top corner to draw Ireland level.

Troy Parrott

It's not often that you have to wait until number four on a list of prospects to get to the 17-year-old Spurs striker. Parrott didn't get on as much ball as some of his team-mates in Tallaght but when he did, he looked razor-sharp. His goal exemplified his skill and clinical eye in front of goal.

A Swedish head got the slightest of touches to Ronan's through ball, but Parrot steadied himself and finished coolly into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. Parrott and Idah have combined well on numerous occasions in recent times and could be the answer to Ireland's attacking woes at senior level.

Gavin Bazunu

The Ireland goalkeeper didn't really have a save of note to make on the night, only being beaten by a moment of Swedish magic in the first half. However, one thing that did stand out was the 18-year-old's willingness to play the ball out from the back with his feet.

While one or two passes were a bit on the risky side, in an era where ball-playing goalkeepers like Alisson and Ederson are becoming the norm, it is instructive that the Man City youngster is following the same path.

