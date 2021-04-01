| 6.8°C Dublin

The four key decisions Stephen Kenny may regret after rough week

Daniel McDonnell

Lessons of March may shape the rest of the year as Irish boss given food for thought

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny Expand
At Monday’s scheduled FAI board meeting, discussion of Stephen Kenny’s performance was limited to a few short minutes.

The tone was not in keeping with the reaction to the weekend defeat to Luxembourg which featured questions about whether the Irish boss should stay or go.

He will be staying for the foreseeable and can therefore plan ahead to the summer and beyond. 

