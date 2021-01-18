| 7.9°C Dublin

The four key areas Stephen Kenny must address to keep his job and earn a new contract

Daniel McDonnell

Manager in a tricky spot with mission of trying to turn his dream job into a longer-term reality

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It's a landmark that comes with a number of asterisks attached, but at the end of this month Stephen Kenny will effectively have reached the halfway point of his window to prove to the FAI that he deserves a longer crack at the gig.

The vagaries of lockdown mean that the 10 months since he assumed control from Mick McCarthy in the accelerated succession plan have included long spells where he wasn’t able to do very much at all.

He still hasn't experienced the high of managing an Irish side in front of friends, family and Irish supporters in Dublin. It's possible he will not be afforded that opportunity until September.

