‘The fear in their eyes convinced me to take decision’ – Vera Pauw’s ‘shock’ at Colombian taunts after warm-up game abandoned

Manager Vera Pauw during an Ireland press conference at the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland boss Vera Pauw insisted genuine fears for player safety compelled her to take the extraordinary decision to abandon Friday’s fractious friendly against Colombia, the last action of which resulted in Denise O’Sullivan being rushed to hospital.

Although the midfielder did not suffer any long-term damage, her World Cup hopes remain shrouded in doubt due to the seriousness of the tackle which caused such immediate pain that the Irish boss was left with no alternative but to call a halt to proceedings.

Pauw was at pains to reiterate that the issue stemmed more from player recklessness on the Colombians’ behalf, rather than any sideline promptings, and the taunts from defender Daniela Caracas, who labelled the Irish as “little girls”, adding “Let them eat s***”, would tend to support that view.

“I’m sorry? Did they? To be honest, I’m a bit shocked hearing this,” was Pauw’s immediate response to this earlier this morning from their Brisbane team base, before the squad embarked upon a recovery session at the scene of last night’s trauma.

“Well, let’s say that they maybe were emotional too. That they walked off is not true. But the Colombian staff handled it really well.

“They took their players off while we were discussing what we would do, and that was in the moment that we were in discussion with the referees.

“I also complimented the fact that they calmly left the venue, went to the bus and left. The statement of the Colombian FA says a thousand words, I think.

“And the fact that their staff did not convince us to try to play on also says that everybody understood that this would not come right anymore. It would not come right.

“I had to protect my players by discussing it with Marc Canham. And the FAI has protected the players as well, and it was a collective decision from the board, the management, staff and players. We were all on the same sheet.”

The whole process from the O’Sullivan tackle to the abandonment took only 15 minutes, as Pauw sought assent from Director of Football Marc Canham to confer with FAI CEO Jonathan Hill in Dublin.

There is, of course, a grim irony that a woman facing allegations of physically and emotionally abusing players was now going to such spectacular lengths to physically and emotionally protect players from abuse.

“Pride is actually the key word at this moment for the whole situation,” she added. “The way collectively we handled it, everyone involved, not one person stepped out of that, not one person had to be called back in, or had to be corrected.

“Everyone stayed calm, but there was fear for these players who always get stuck in within the rules of the game, who do not fear anything.

“But the fear in their eyes made me convinced that we had to discuss this and we had to take action.”

A Colombian player had already taken out Ruesha Littlejohn, an offence which was also worthy of a caution from local whistler Caitlin Williams, of whom Pauw offered no criticism.

“When something like this happens who would be in control? The referee does not have any guilt.

“The game had started lively, with chances on either side. But then after a few minutes, it just started up in a way that it had almost no turnaround.

“We don’t fear any physical contact, you know that. We ourselves as a team that are within the rules of the game, a very tough playing team.

“And I want to highlight we had the least fouls of our qualifying campaign. So we always challenge within the rules of the game. This was out of the rules of the game.

“It took minutes before the game started again after the foul on Ruesha, I was actually wondering, what is going on that on that pitch, why do we not play.

“But within two minutes, there was this challenge on Denise. So it was a build-up of this is not going right, this is going really wrong.

“That challenge, she was in awful pain of course, potentially a serious injury, she was on the ground.

“So I stayed calm. I went calmly to the bench of the opponent, it was just in front of them, and I asked the coach, ‘I need your help, we all want to go to the World Cup, how do we calm this down?’

“And he only said, one sentence, something like ‘It’s both sides’. But we did not make any fouls. But he went back and did not take responsibility.

“Then the team manager came and she said it’s not intentional. But also sat down. So I got no help from them, although they were calm, the bench of Colombia 999was very calm.

“They did not instigate anything, I want to highlight that. And then it was developing on the pitch, of course the players were upset.

“So I decided for the first time in my life to go to the medical team and Denise and they confirmed it was a very serious injury and the players, for the first time since I'm coaching them, they feared for their bodies.”

It may seem a trite observation but anything that doesn’t kill you and all that. Ireland are an outfit almost predisposed to being undermined on and off the field in their recent history.

Their mood in the immediate aftermath as they completed their session, and relatively buoyant humour this morning before their recovery, indicated a firm resolve to persist, regardless of their talisman’s health.

They have no other option.

"In this group every challenge makes us stronger. After we finished the game I brought them in and I told them I was so proud of them, just the way they got stuck into a full game against each other with all the challenges,” added Pauw.

"Katie McCabe said the same thing. We said: this will not disturb us from being ready for Australia.

"The way we were on the pitch immediately after this happened, after such a disturbing moment for everybody, the way we handled it mean that we will not feel any negative influence for the game against Australia.

“Other than we hope Denise will be ready. At that moment we thought that we had lost her."

They may still do of course; Jamie Finn, one of three travelling reserves, can be called up within 24 hours should O’Sullivan be ruled out of the tournament.

Such is her importance, one presumes she would be retained even if only available for what could be a potentially defining final group game in 13 days’ time against Nigeria, back here in Brisbane.

“We played against Zambia without Denise and we won 3-2 and Germany lost 3-2 to Zambia,” said Pauw.

"We have a squad who have a knowledge of their tasks and the execution of those tasks, everyone is at the highest level of their capacity.

“Denise is out of this world, so that is a completely different story. We know the scenario and every single scenario has been discussed over this period, and that enhanced the harsh choices that we had to make for the players that we brought in.

“And this is one of them, what do we do if she is injured? So those scenarios are ready, for every single player. They were ready before this.”

And the defiant message is that they are still ready. Sunday, mercifully, is their first day of rest since arriving here. They will cherish every moment.