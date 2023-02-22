‘The family threatened to wear all sorts of Irish clothes!’ – Aoife Mannion delighted with debut in green

Aoife Mannion with her family after winning her first Ireland cap against China. Image: Sportsfile.

Aoife Mannion didn’t finish her first international in green but she did enough in 70 minutes to confirm that she is a viable contender not only to make Ireland’s World Cup squad this summer, but start the opening game against Australia too.

Such was her impact on today’s friendly, slotting neatly into the right side of a stout defensive effort but doing enough on the ball as well to suggest she can aid Ireland’s yearning need to radically embellish their control of a passing game.

She almost popped up with a debut goal, too. All in all, it was a dream debut for the Birmingham-born stopper, watched in Cadiz by her proud parents, Kathleen and Bernard, as well as sister, Aine.

“The family threatened to wear all sorts of Irish clothes but they turned up neutral, not wanting to draw attention. They’re so happy,” Mannion said.

They may be planning longer trips soon; first to the US for a double date in April and, on today’s evidence, Australia too for the global showpiece in the summer.

Not that she is getting carried away.

“Playing 70 minutes today was the most I’ve had since February 2022. I did my knee and now feel strong and confident.

“I enjoyed it. I didn’t put the ball into my own net which is a good start. I didn’t stand out in a bad way.

“What you’ve seen here is a bit of who I am, being aggressive on the ball, positive and a nice 1 v 1 defender.

“Hopefully that will be enough for Vera to want to use my services for Ireland duty.”

Louise Quinn sported a familiar sign of battle, a cut to her forehead – “an elbow or some sort of thing!” – after a gritty scoreless draw with China confirmed her side’s defensive resolution with an eighth clean sheet in nine matches.

And once again she went closest to scoring too, smacking the crossbar with a first-half header from a Katie McCabe corner.

But she was arguably rivalled in the defensive stakes by the debutant alongside her, who actually had a goal chalked off for a soft nudge on the flapping Chinese keeper after a second-half captain’s serving.

“Apparently someone fouled the keeper,” said Quinn, who led the vocal protests to finicky ref Jason Lee Barcelo.

“I really didn’t see that. It was very soft. There was no need to give a foul. If someone just stands beside the keeper it’s given far too easily, especially when she’s a good six foot tall and well able to hold her own.”

Quinn’s debut was 15 years ago against Poland, the launch of a spectacular career; Mannion’s first start was a mirror image of the Blessington woman’s Irish initiation.

“She has plenty of experience,” added Quinn. “She has played with top teams, she has that real variety as a defender to play good transitional balls but also be on the ball, very comfortable, getting herself out of two v one situations on the line.

“That shows her confidence in herself. It is sometimes exactly what we need, just that little moment of calm in the ball to break their lines and get past people. She was brilliant. A great communicator and a great leader.”

Mannion transitioned with ease, a vocal presence in a three-woman defensive rearguard which operates with clean efficiency regardless of who slots in there.

“It’s in her. I didn’t have to encourage her too much to make sure she was talking because she just naturally has it. Really good information, really calm. She was just very assured and it was nice playing beside her.”

Mannion arguably has done enough already to command a berth in Vera Pauw’s 23-woman squad for the summer World Cup and sterner tests against the US await them in April.

“It’s still all up for grabs,” said Quinn. “We have brilliant, experienced defenders. It’s brilliant to have that competition but listen I wouldn’t want to be Vera picking it. Everyone is well capable of stepping up to the plate.”

Mannion only returned to action recently following a second ACL injury and the manager gave her a warm embrace when she left the fray.

“Yeah, of course,” said Pauw. “She performed really well and gave a calmness in the back and a toughness in the back, and she can only grow, but the key thing for her is that we need to keep her healthy and that means not getting injured and from there, gradually grow.

“This is only the third game back and not having finished a game yet, so that is also the reason I took her off, because she was getting fatigued and we wanted no risk of injuries as before.”

Mannion’s next task is to challenge for a regular berth in a title-chasing United side.

“We’ve got a really good squad at Manchester United. If and when I get called upon, hopefully sooner rather than later, I’ll be there.”

Pauw also alluded to the difficulties that afflict Mannion in securing regular game-time at club level, a not uncommon trait within her squad.

“The coach wants her to be back at her old level, so he was really happy that we took her even though she has only played with the U23s.

“And he said please, if you feel that she can play more minutes, then give her more minutes. And we gave her more minutes than we planned before the camp, but we can do that because her heartrates gave it and she had a really good rehab programme, so she could play more minutes than we expected.

“And now on the bench, we had her live heart-rate monitor and we took her off in the moment my eyes saw that she was getting a bit fatigued.”