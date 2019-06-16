Robbie Keane has revealed that his contract with the FAI is for longer than Mick McCarthy’s which ends whenever Ireland exit Euro 2020.

'The FAI want me to stay on here' - Robbie Keane reveals Ireland contract is longer than Mick McCarthy's

"It is for a few years," Robbie says.

"The FAI want me to stay on here. My contract is longer than the manager’s. They want me to hang on. My contract is what it is. I will be here. If they don’t want me, no problem."

But all of that leads to the obvious question - how he would work with Stephen Kenny, would he become Stephen’s assistant, or follow him in as Under-21 boss with the notion of succeeding Kenny eventually as part of the long view?

"I am thinking about none of that now, I’m here to assist Mick, to try and qualify for the Euros so we will see after that, I am not trying to dodge the question or anything like that. So, we will see what happens in the future."

But this situation is unprecedented, the Euros are obviously everyone’s priority, but it is strange that the assistant manager has a longer contract than the manager.

"Genuinely, I have not even thought about it, and I mean that."

