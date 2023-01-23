‘The fact I knew I was going to be out for a long time took a bit of a toll on me’ – Fit-again Troy Parrott relieved to be back

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Dion Sanderson of Birmingham City battles for the ball with Troy Parrott of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Preston North End at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

TROY Parrot admits that he was tested mentally and physically during his three-month spell on the sidelines due to injury.

And the Dubliner says he’s “gutted” to miss out on FA Cup duty next weekend due to the terms of his loan deal from Tottenham.

Parrott’s confidence was boosted last weekend as he came off the bench to play a role for Preston in their 2-1 win away to Birmingham City, only his second appearance since October.

The 20-year-old suffered a hamstring injury after scoring for Preston away to Norwich – his first league goal in 13 games – and needed surgery, as well as a spell of rehab at parent club Spurs.

He was also forced to miss Ireland’s friendly games against Norway and Malta in November.

Preston host Tottenham in the FA Cup on Saturday but because he’s on loan from Antonio Conte’s side, he won’t feature for the Championship team.

"Obviously it will be a good game to watch at Deepdale. I was a bit gutted, in a way, that I can't play," he told Preston’s official Youtube channel.

"Obviously all I need now is game time and minutes and stuff, so to miss out on another week of football is not ideal. It is what it is."

But Parrott is simply pleased to be back fit after that difficult spell.

“It has been a long three months and tough as well, mentally and physically, so to be back out there with the boys on the pitch, just running around and touching a ball again, I'm happy,” he said.

"The first six or seven weeks went really quick, it was just about getting the mobility back in my hamstring. I think it started to drag a little bit when I was back on the pitch where I'm kicking balls, running around but I can't get back involved with the lads yet.

"It was tough just being out on the training pitch just me and the physios and sport scientists, but just me on my own.

"It was tough every day having to go in the gym and finishing late. Now that I think about it and I'm back training, it was all worth it.

"Just the fact I knew I was going to be out for quite a long time took a bit of a toll on me. I just wanted to kick on with the season and start scoring some goals.

"It happened when I scored my first goal, where I was thought from then on I could have kicked on and scored a lot more.

"Now I feel like I've come back better, I've come back stronger than I was even before I was injured, so a big second half to the season.

"I feel sharp, I feel strong. There's nothing in the back of my mind thinking about the injury. It's gone to me.

"I'm just ready to get back going now, get back on the pitch, take some chances, score some goals and be back out there with the boys getting good results."