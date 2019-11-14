'The dream is to be involved on Monday' - Byrne and Parrott see their boyhood dreams turn into reality

Jack Byrne and Troy Parrott have roomed together all week and they sat together on the Irish team bus as it wended its way down the twilit streets of Ballybough and Summerhill, bound for Lansdowne Road and a field of their dreams.

They passed by their home places and smiled as familiar faces smiled back. Byrne had made the journey before but this could be his first start; for Parrott, though, all of this was novel, at just 17.

"It was just brilliant," enthuses Byrne, an FAI Cup winner here with Shamrock Rovers last month.

"Even driving into the ground, Troy’s nanny’s house decked out in all the Irish gear. It’s great for us from the area and hopefully we’re doing them all proud.

"We saw a few familiar faces tonight in the crowd once we got going. It’s a nice feeling.

"It was great to be on the pitch with the anthems starting, an unbelievable feeling starting a game for your country. I’ll remember it for a long time.

"It’s been a brilliant few weeks, a couple of great occasions here and I’ll take the memories to the grave with me."

Before they both depart after 64 minutes, they have made equal impressions on all who watch; perhaps not definitively in terms of the task awaiting on Monday. But seeds have been planted.

"I was just delighted to get out there, walking out in the green jersey in my hometown,” says Parrott.

"I think the all-round occasion. not any moments during the game, just making the debut.

"The dream is to be involved on Monday, it’s such a massive game. I felt like I done well, I had a couple of chances and could have taken them.”

He provides for Seanie Maguire and the Preston man, breaking his international duck at the seventh attempt, may derive more obvious immediate impact than Parrott, to whom he returned the second-half favour only for the Spurs striker to see his shot smothered.

"I got it out of my feet and struck it and I’m delighted to get the goal," beamed the Cork man who replicated his last goal in this stadium, his valedictory FAI Cup strike for Dundalk in 2016.

"It was important to put on a performance going into such a massive game on Monday. You dream of these days, scoring for your country.

"It’s better late than never but no matter who scores on Monday, it’s about the win. I came off the bench against Gibraltar at home and felt I didn't really put a performance in.

"But tonight I put a bit of added pressure on my myself, I was thinking that I need to put a performance in tonight and thankfully I did.

"To top it off with a goal, it's a dream come true to score for your country. When you see those caps building without goals going in, it gets really frustrating.

"It's a weight off my shoulders, massively. It's all eyes on Monday now. It's a massive confidence as an individual, but also as a team, obviously it was a frustrating month last month."

Maguire may be the more likely of this trio to play a prominent role on Monday but their confidence levels cannot be gainsaid.

"It’s not my decision whether I’m involved," adds Byrne. "It’s his job to pick a team for one of the biggest games in recent Irish history and whatever that team is, we’re all behind it.

"We’re all looking forward to it, it’s a massive game and we fancy any Irish team in a Cup final. Anyone would love to be involved.

"I’d try to slot in to the best of my ability, I definitely wouldn’t say no. If I’m called upon, I could definitely help the team. I feel like I’m in a good place, I’m getting some luck at the moment so hopefully it will continue.

"It’s a high level, only my second game so I’m still getting used to it. I’m working hard and hopefully I can get up to speed. They’re encouraging me to play with freedom and express myself. I have the backing to do it and I try do to that.

"I only know one way to play, get on the ball. Some things came off, some didn’t. I’m good friends with Troy and trying to get him a goal.

"He’s obviously as Spurs for a reason, he’s a top young talent. He made his debut tonight at 17, it’s an unbelievable achievement. He’s a top striker for his age in the world and you can see why tonight."

As a mood-setter, this could be as important as the individual boost it has provided to certain players; even the less heralded Derrick Williams has something to celebrate, despite a calf niggle that forces him off.

"It was my first time playing at the Aviva and to top it off with a goal, I was buzzing.” They all are.

Byrne, Parrott and Maguire may not be ready next week, but their future in green looks like it will come sooner rather than later.

