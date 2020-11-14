The debate about this Ireland side is simmering - and the next two games could stir it decisively

RIGHT now, Stephen Kenny still retains the fidelity of his playing squad in his brave attempts to reverse an articulated truck of Irish footballing philosophy around and attempt to fuse it into the smoothest running engine of expression possible.

In the business of straw-clutching, which so many are tempted to engage in, this loyalty is at once the most concrete expression of the squad’s togetherness, one wherein he wishes for all involved to become familiar with novel methods, discarding those which have gone before.

But it may also be the greatest threat to his tenure developing the coherence which, although resembling something of substance on the training field, appears to flounder, with only rare exceptions, on match day.

That mutual faith will be sorely tested, however, with every passing minute and hour that his efforts, and the team’s results, refuse to bear fruit.

His is now the gambit of an apprentice played out in vacuous stadia but with an increasingly cacophonous chorus of disapproval emanating from the couches of locked down, frustrated supporters throughout the land.

It is not new to parse every detail and comment to reflect the potential for dissonance, whether it was the quite public disagreement with his employers about the Covid catastrophe that impinged on the October window, or the soul-searching introspection from Matt Doherty, which threaten to create a narrative in this one.

"It’s disappointing and it’s embarrassing,” said Matt Doherty, delivering a heart-felt lament that may now serve as the narrative for another week of growing pains, so publicly and gruellingly endured by his side.

“I feel embarrassed at times when I come off the pitch because we are losing games and not scoring goals and conceding goals. It’s not nice. I felt like we kind of gave up tonight when the second goal went in.”

Doherty’s comments can be viewed in one of two ways; as either an honest reflection of what it must have been like as a professional footballer to be part of a team schooled so comprehensively by a superior force.

Or, alternatively, they can be interpreted as a stiff rebuke to the enervating methods of a fledgling manager, one which threatens to keep them below the waterline in an ever-changing international landscape, where North Macedonia, for one, can claim momentary superiority and smugness as they prepare for a party to which Ireland are excluded.

Kenny’s immediate response can itself also invite two explanations.

‘No, it doesn’t,” he replied, when asked if he was concerned by the senor player’s comments.

“I would have to speak to Matt but that doesn’t concern me at all. It would alarm me if he wasn’t disappointed with a 3-0.”

An immediate reading implied that the manager was profoundly troubled with Doherty’s admission but that, in the parlance of our times, they would be “shrugged off”.

The second construal would be that he fully emphasised, that he shares with his players the intense frustrations that some of the best build-up play an Irish side has displayed in some time remains dogged by chronic impotence in front of goal.

Whatever, how he responds ahead of the next two games will be instructive. It needs to be decisive, on all fronts.

A creative impulse does not evade this team. But a clinical one is starkly absent.

Kenny’s attempts to ensure that Ireland develop purposeful passing patterns to supplant the wishful thinking of old remains an admirable pursuit.

But without effective reward, he may as well be spitting into the wind.

There are compounding factors mocking him, a swathe of absent bodies chief among them, but the more pressing realities are asking a callow bunch to learn the ropes at an exalted level far beyond their club status, as well as asking older players to discard the muscle memory of how things were done in the past.

While some, such as Jason Molumby, seem filled with the potential to do so – except he rarely plays enough at club level – there are others like Adam Idah who are uncertain.

Kenny’s efforts to inculcate a radical re-design is hampered by a familiar Irish problem, an absence of consistent high-quality first-choice players in club football.

Notable examples, Daryl Horgan for one, seem reinvigorated by an intimate understanding of possibilities that always seemed to be denied them in previous eras.

Others are clearly struggling to adapt.

Doherty didn’t mention him by name but the occasional championship starter, Adam Idah, was surely in his thoughts when he spoke of a collective responsibility which extends far beyond the coaching staff.

“You have to be a bit ruthless, to be ultra-focused all the time. At the end of the day we're not playing kids football, we have to learn ourselves and go out with full focus and be men, to take it on. It's not going well for us now but it has to change."

Doherty spoke about not needing to mollycoddle players; a sense of ruthlessness is required, but not one that includes a playing legend as assistant manager verbally abusing Irish players.

But the room for manoeuvre is limited; Shane Duffy obviously needs to be removed from the team, even if temporarily, but with John Egan now presumably absent if football’s hazy concussion protocols are implemented, can he risk two new centre-backs?

Alan Browne has been one of the most promising of Kenny’s disciples but he has now been thieved from Kenny’s plans – the Covid curse, natch – and this will limit Kenny’s options further.

Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy, two experienced players who are versed in the style of play demanded, are also marked absent, while the forward options remains as bare as they did in Wembley.

England, who radically re-structured their youth football, achieving the sort of major tournament success that Ireland managed – and then squandered – in the late 20th century, are miles ahead of Ireland’s development.

Already, there will be voices declaiming the practicality of Ireland’s own efforts to achieve rejuvenation; Kenny’s removal is not an option, now, but a fiendishly difficult World Cup campaign will invite even more severe scrutiny than exists now.

Kenny deserves valid criticism; Cyrus Christie was in deep difficulty all evening and it seemed odd that Doherty’s comfortable defence on the other side wasn’t deployed elsewhere; even with Enda Stevens absent, Doherty’s role could have been covered and it might have stemmed the bleeding on the wing where Jack Grealish was in masterful control.

If the debate about this side is now simmering, the next two games could stir it decisively in one of two directions, especially in terms of public perception.

There is little wriggle room; Kenny’s position is not under threat, because that would signal the abandonment of the entire direction Ireland seek, but also because the association is not in any financial state to explore an alternative.

But even superficial progress might only becalm the begrudgers as Kenny not only scrambles to cobble together a team fit to play, but one that is fit for purpose.

Ireland produced their best passage of play in only the ninth minute at Wembley but the sweeping move lacked the finishing touch; their first shot on target arrived only in the 71st minute.

It seemed an apt illustration in the gulf between devising a game-plan, and delivering one.

The longer that gap remains, the more difficult it will become for the public to accept. And then Kenny’s greatest fear might be that his team stop believing too.

Despite the opinions of some of us, however relevant they may be, that this is an approach which must be maintained, reality will intrude.

Doherty speaks to a “no excuse” culture but it is a message that could unravel the longer Ireland appear unable to achieve, or score, their goals.

Until that point, there could be more “embarrassments” to come.

And how many the Irish public, not to mention the squad, can sustain, will remain a very moot point.