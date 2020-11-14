| 11°C Dublin

The debate about this Ireland side is simmering - and the next two games could stir it decisively

Stephen Kenny has yet to win a game as Ireland manager. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Stephen Kenny has yet to win a game as Ireland manager. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

David Kelly

RIGHT now, Stephen Kenny still retains the fidelity of his playing squad in his brave attempts to reverse an articulated truck of Irish footballing philosophy around and attempt to fuse it into the smoothest running engine of expression possible.

In the business of straw-clutching, which so many are tempted to engage in, this loyalty is at once the most concrete expression of the squad’s togetherness, one wherein he wishes for all involved to become familiar with novel methods, discarding those which have gone before.

But it may also be the greatest threat to his tenure developing the coherence which, although resembling something of substance on the training field, appears to flounder, with only rare exceptions, on match day.

