IT’S not just a surname that they have in common.

The damning statistics about Irish football that make for grim reading... and it could get worse before it gets better

Martin O’Neill and Michael O’Neill also suffer with the same complaint. Going to a Premier League game in England and not being able to see any of your players in action. Michael O’Neill worked out that on a recent Premier League weekend, just 2% of the players to start in the Premier League were born on the island of Ireland. Hard or soft border, it makes no difference in the football world.

In fact it’s not just the Premier League which sees a worrying lack of Irish talent, from north and south, these days.

And Martin O’Neill will not enjoy the tag of being the first-ever manager of the Republic of Ireland national team who has not been

able to call on a player from Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal.

Seven players from the North and the Republic combined played in the 1979 FA Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester United; it could be another 40 years before even one Irish player appears for either club.

A different era, and it would be unfair to describe the current crop as the worst Ireland team in 40 years, a question some fans have asked.

This team has been able in recent times to shrug off problems and pull off an exceptional result, especially away from home in places like Gelsenkirchen (Germany), Zenica (Bosnia), Vienna (Austria), Lille (Italy) and Cardiff (Wales), though sadly Wales away was the last enjoyable day out for the Republic.

Players like John Egan, Enda Stevens, Derrick Williams, Alan Judge, Shaun Williams and Richie Towell are all coming to international football late in life, teenage kicks long gone. They are all proud to play and eager to deliver, but they come onto the international stage from the Championship, a massive leap in standards.

It used to be very, very hard to get into the Ireland squad and get capped. Stephen Kelly had played 37 times in the Premier League for Spurs before he made his Ireland debut in 2006. Earlier, Stephen Carr had over 100 Premier League games, also for Spurs, on his

CV before he was capped.

In 2018, there has been talk of fast-tracking a current Spurs prospect, 17-year-old Troy Parrott, into the senior squad before he has even played half a dozen games for the Tottenham reserves.

In terms of availability of players, never has the pool of talent been so shallow. Of the 31 players named by Martin O’Neill in his squad for the looming double header against Denmark and Wales, only nine were attached to a Premier League, the added concern that squad players are ‘only’ subs for clubs like

Hearts, Hibs, Preston and Brentford. The Champions League and Europa League group stages are an Irish-free zone.

Since Meath lad Kevin Toner played for Aston Villa against Arsenal two and a half years ago, no Irishman under 24 has started in the Premier League. And the two O’Neills know, it could get better before it gets worse.

The damning statistics:

