The contenders for Ireland job if Vera Pauw leaves her post

THE FAI may decide to keep things in-house and ask Tom Elmes, Vera Pauw's assistant, to take charge of the Ireland women's side if indeed the Dutch native leaves her post as manager of the senior Ireland team.

Pauw, who is en route back to Ireland along with the squad for a homecoming ceremony in Dublin on Thursday, is technically out of contract with the FAI as her current deal expired at the end of the World Cup campaign.

The 60-year-old is on record as saying she wants to stay in the job and was frustrated with the slow progress of talks on an extension before the finals, but in the fallout from events on and off the field, it's thought that her four-year reign is at an end and the FAI will look for a new boss.

A number of high-profile foreign coaches, some of whom will be looking for work after exits following the World Cup finals, will be keen - if the vacancy arises - on a post which offers a full-time contract and a salary of around €150,000.

Home-based candidates will also be in the frame such as the current Peamount United boss James O'Callaghan, while former Ireland player Eileen Gleeson could also fill in, even on an interim basis, as she's already on the FAI payroll. Former Derry City manager Kenny Shiels, who led Northern Ireland's women's side to the Euros last year, is also likely to apply, but the highly-rated Elmes will feature in any conversation at board level within the FAI.

Vera Pauw in Profile

However it's highly unlikely that the FAI would go down the route of hiring a high-profile ex-Ireland international from the men's game, as England did with the unsuccessful recruitment of Phil Neville.

There is some time pressure on the association as the team are in action again in just seven weeks' time, a showpiece home game with Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on September 21 in the inaugural women's Nations League with a test away to Hungary four days later. In 2019 there was a three-month gap between the departure of Colin Bell, to a position with Huddersfield Town, and the recruitment of Pauw so time is not on the FAI's side now.

The Northern Ireland senior women's side have been without a manager since Shiels quit in January of this year and players have expressed their concern over the IFA's delay in hiring a new coach.

Pauw initially had Eileen Gleeson as her assistant but she handed that post to Elmes, who cut his teeth in management with Wexford Youths where he won a treble in his first season. Born in England to an Irish family, Elmes moved to Ireland to find work in 2006 and began his career in Irish football, playing for Wexford Youths while also embarking on a coaching career.

He joined the FAI ranks in 2019, coaching the women's U16 side and was moved up to senior team assistant coach in 2021 when Gleeson took up a role with Glasgow City but she returned to the FAI staff earlier this year when appointed to a new role of head of women's and Girls Football.

Pauw was the second female, after Sue Ronan, to manage the senior Ireland team but there's no guarantee that Pauw's successor, if she does leave, will also be female: of the 32 teams at the World Cup finals, 20 had male coaches.