John Delaney faced some robust questioning from the media as he unveiled Mick McCarthy as the manager of the Republic of Ireland

The best bits of John Delaney's Q&A: FAI decided to part ways with Martin O'Neill before Denmark defeat

Does Mick have a clause/option to continue after 2020?

"No, I'm not going to get into contract details, but just accept the point that the manager until 2020 is Mick McCarthy and the manager after that will be Stephen Kenny."

Was the option of another two years discussed with Mick or representatives at any point?

"No, absolutely not."

Did Kenny persuade you to give him the senior job?

"He never had to persuade me that at some stage he should manage the Irish international A team. Never, not the board nor Ruud (Dokter). Absolutely not."

In response to criticism from Liam Brady and Andy Townsend and a petition signed by almost 20,000 fans saying you should go - what do you say?

"Everybody can have their opinions. There is a robust structure within the FAI, I report to a board, there is a broader Council, strong grass roots and when all of this goes away, which it does, I and the association have to manage 200 employees... there are big projects that haven't been reported."

Do Brady and Townsend's views not matter - 20,000 people don't matter?

"I wouldn't say that. People are entitled to their opinion. I don't want to get personal about these things. I have a lot of respect for Liam Brady... and what Andy Townsend did on the pitch. I'm not going to get into name-calling. Today is a very positive day."

Can you address what happened in Aarhus, with banners being removed from Danish stewards who had pictures supplied to them?

"I don't know too much about that... We get on very well with a lot of supporters clubs... there would be a time to reflect in terms of getting unity back into Irish football, I wouldn't be happy that anybody would be negative towards the association or the team and there will be a time, when things settle down, when we need to heal some of those."

Do you feel fans are entitled to voice their opinions inside the stadium in the form of a banner?

"If supporters want to voice their opinions, I am not going to prevent them, okay."

Would you not accept that they were prevented from doing so? Did the FAI have a role?

"I don't know. I would say no because I wasn't there. I am in the stadium, I have got other duties that day as you can only imagine."

Did any Ireland supporters know on Monday there would be a change in management?

"No. Absolutely not. No."

Former Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Was the O'Neill decision made because you are under pressure?

"No, there has been pressure before. There is pressure in any job, that can be government, football. I am pretty sure we have made the right decision for Irish football today, it is a new beginning."

If it's a new beginning, should you move on?

"No, there is a lot of projects... I could list a million and one things."

You spoke of new ideas on UEFA board. Are there any plans for changes in the FAI board?

"The board has had a lot of changes in the last couple of years. I remember back when it was a 23 person board and went to 10. We've added Niamh O'Donoghue as a woman to the board recently. There have been new additions to the board with Noel Fitzroy and Mick Hanley, but there will be further governance changes... they will be put to our members, like they always are, in January at the EGM."

How long do you want to stay as CEO?

"Ah, I'm not going to answer that today. Today is about Mick McCarthy, Stephen Kenny, Robbie Keane."

When was the decision made on Martin O'Neill?

"The decision was made before the Denmark game. It was made on the Sunday. It was discussed by the board and only discussed with Martin on the Tuesday.

Irish Independent