Seamus Coleman says that negative Danish comments about Ireland's style of play will serve as motivation for Mick McCarthy's side.

'That's their way of doing it, their tactic' - Seamus Coleman says Ireland will use Danish jibes as motivation

Denmark defender Mathias Jorgensen this week repeated old criticisms from their camp about the Irish approach.

He isn't expecting a radical change when they face Mick McCarthy's team in tomorrow night's Euro 2020 qualifier.

"You can change the manager, but cannot change the players," he said. "We all know which way Ireland will play. They will come to our stadium, sit back and be happy to play for a draw."

Ireland captain Coleman responded ahead of training at the stadium today, stating that the dismissive comments can be channelled as motivation.

"It wouldn't be my thing to do, to speak bad about other players," he said. "It's never nice to hear other players speaking about your team but it can also be a bit of motivation.

"That's their way of doing it, their tactic. It can be a motivation for boys if that's the case. That said, regardless of who you are playing, I'm more worried about impressing the (Irish) fans than the Danish players."

