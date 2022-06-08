JOHN Egan promises that Ireland will show a response against Scotland on Saturday to their back-to-back defeats in the Nations League.

A 1-0 loss at home to Ukraine has ended Irish hopes of winning their group with possible promotion to League A, and Scotland now come to Dublin at the weekend on a high from their 2-0 win at home to Ireland's conquerors from last week, Armenia.

"That’s football, you get knocked back and it is all about how you respond to it and how you bounce back. We have a changing room in there where everybody wants to bounce back and put it right next Saturday," Egan said.

"It is one game at a time. We have to try and get back into it on Saturday. Obviously it is not the start we wanted but we have to keep going, keep looking at the next game.

"It was a disappointing result. I thought we started really well, had them on the back foot, didn’t punish them and I suppose from our point of view it was a sloppy goal to concede. Overall I thought we played well enough and created a lot of good opportunities. We just couldn’t take them.

"In my opinion we started and ended the game really well. Maybe in between it was an even game. They had a couple of breaks and we had some great opportunities to hurt them. It was another tight game and one goal wins it. Unfortunately we’re on the end of a bad result," he added, dismissing a suggestion that the squad were tired.



"The players always give 100 percent and that’s the least you can expect when you put on an Ireland jersey. I think everybody has given everything, we want to win the game but came out on the wrong end of a tight game," Egan said.