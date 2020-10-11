'That's a red herring' - FAI interim CEO Owens differs with Stephen Kenny over circumstances of Covid disruption

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right and FAI Interim Chief Executive Gary Owens have different views over some of the circumstances surrounding Ireland's Covid disruption.. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny and FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens are at odds over the circumstances which saw two players ruled out of last week's Euro 2020 playoff in Slovakia due to Covid-19 restrictions.

And while Owens told Off The Ball that all aspects of the affair would be examined in a review which will include discussions with UEFA and the HSE, he claimed that debate over where the players in question, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly, sat on the carter flight to Slovakia was a "red herring".

Owens also said that the FAI were in discussions with Norwich City and Brighton, the clubs of the two players in question, to see if they could be added back to the squad in time for Wednesday's Nations League game away to Finland, as further complications from Covid-19 on the day of the Wales game saw Callum Robinson, Alan Browne, John Egan, Callum O'Dowda and Derrick Williams miss out.

Ireland only five outfield players available for selection on the bench against Wales.

But the Covid-19 issue and how it ripped up Kenny's plans for last week's tie in Slovakia continues to dominate discussion, with a divergence of opinion between the senior team manager and the most senior official in the association.

Speaking on Saturday at his media conference before the game with Wales, Kenny expressed his unhappiness with the affair and questioned why the FAI staff member, who returned a test which was initially positive but then turned out to be a 'false negative', travelled with the party.

"The person that travelled wasn't a football member, he wasn't essential in terms of a crisis situation. That is something that we have to live with. It's not something that should have arisen, we're disappointed with it," Kenny said on Saturday.

However, speaking on Sunday before the Wales game, Owens contradicted that.

"Everyone who was on the plane over has a clear role. Nobody travelled on the plane that didn’t need to be there," Owens told Off The Ball.

"The person was required to travel under Uefa protocols so I would disagree with Stephen there. We brought the right people to support the team."

Owens also claimed that the seating arrangements, which saw Idah and Connolly not sit in their assigned seats, thus bringing them into contact with the FAI staff member, was not an issue.

"Where people sat on the plane is a red herring. HSE guidelines don’t dictate where people sit on the plane," he said.

It was reported by Independent.ie on Sunday that squad members had expressed concern over the size of the plane used to take the squad to and from Slovakia. Owens pointed out that Wales will use the same plane to fly home from Dublin on Sunday as Ireland used to fly to and from Slovakia. He added that this was a financial issue for the cash-strapped association as strict observance of social distancing would force them to use numerous planes, a financial impossibility.

"Even if the players had sat in the right seats, they wouldn’t have been two metres apart. We had 53 people on the flight. To social distance, we would have needed four planes," Owens said. "That would be a huge financial burden on associations. Wales are using the same plane for this match."

Online Editors