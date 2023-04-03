Tara O’Hanlon parks Leaving Cert prep for ‘surreal’ Ireland call

Ireland's Tara O'Hanlon poses for a portait at the Hilton Dublin Airport ahead of the squad's departue for the United States. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

While friends and classmates will use the upcoming Easter break to prepare for the Leaving Certificate, Tara O’Hanlon will be travelling with Vera Pauw’s squad to the USA for her senior international debut.

And while the 18-year-old admits it will be daunting to find herself mixing with the players she would have been asking autographs from not too long ago, the Peamount United player is ready to answer Ireland’s call.

Even if that involves two tests against the highest-ranked nation in world football.

“This is definitely a step up for me. It will be challenging to bring my level up,” O’Hanlon said after her first day in the senior camp ahead of that first test with the USA on Saturday where Denise O’Sullivan will win her 100th cap.

“It is a challenge to play with the best Irish players so that step up for me is only going to improve my game

“You are just after reminding me of being in Tallaght Stadium after games and being with people who are trying to get autographs or trying to get a picture with them.

“And now, to be in the same hotel, on the same bus, same team, talking to them, it is going to take a minute to get used to but I am really grateful for the chance,” adding that it will be “surreal” to train with McCabe.

O’Hanlon admits her call-up has yet to sink as the Castleknock Community College student was so focused on her Leaving Cert in June.

She may even have to juggle exam dates with the friendly games being played in Dublin ahead of departure to the World Cup finals in Australia.

“I have so much time out of school with football that I have to catch up on,” she says.

“I’d like to say I am going over to America and I will study five hours a day but realistically, when you are in camp you got team time and then you got down time.

“So, I will try and get as much study as I can done but it is very much a thing that when I get back from camp that’s when I am going to have to start working twice as hard as everyone else.

“I think I am very lucky with my school. They have been very supportive, helping me wherever they can. Teachers taking extra time after school to give me lessons, being there if I need them, I can contact them, just drop them a text or a message, they given me a lot of support and have made it really easy,” she says.

Her CAO applications are already filled out as college looms, unless progress in football prompts her to defer. What about the challenge of making the World Cup squad as a bolter from left field?

“I can dream but I think it’s very important that it’s something that’s well in the back of my head,” she added. “I’m just focusing on this camp, what I can do to show what I can bring to the team, just play well, train well, work hard and see what happens.”