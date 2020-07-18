Taoiseach ready to back FAI's Barrett as Sport Ireland confirm cash freeze

FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett is pushing for governance changes to be voted through at the association's EGM. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Senior Government figures are prepared to reiterate their support for changes to the FAI board, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin expected to back the official line that the terms of January’s rescue deal must be implemented.

Sport Ireland confirmed yesterday that the FAI will not be able to apply for their share of the €70m Covid-19 relief fund until they implement the rule changes laid out in the memorandum of understanding arising from that emergency package.

FAI board members elected through football constituencies have clashed with the independent directors led by chair Roy Barrett who acted on the Association’s behalf in the talks.

There are board and council members who are strongly opposed to the number of independent directors being raised from four to six, and the stipulation that council members with 10 years’ service should immediately leave.

They were hopeful that an election would prompt a rethink on the basis that outgoing Minister for Sport Shane Ross had taken a strong stance on those clauses.

Read More

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry claimed on Thursday that the Taoiseach had indicated before the election that a new Government would be open to reviewing the terms.

He voiced his disappointment that the stance had seemingly changed, and that view has been backed up by the events of the past week.

Senior civil servants have made

it known to stakeholders that the Government stance will not change, with the FAI keen for a meeting to discuss the picture.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan responded to MacSharry’s questions, but there are suggestions that Martin will comment on the matter in the coming week. Jack Chambers, the new Junior Minister for Sport, has been briefed on developments.

Barrett is well regarded in Leinster House and Sport Ireland have also stressed that they want the reforms approved with 75 per cent ratification required at an FAI EGM but holding that event before the end of this month remains a complication within Covid-19 restrictions.

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy confirmed the statutory body’s stance after a board meeting which discussed FAI affairs.

The statement made clear they would resist any attempts to move the goalposts on the memorandum.

Treacy said: “Sport Ireland has not paid out any of the €5.8m grant funding to the FAI in 2020 to date.

“To avail of the funding support, the FAI is aware of the need to make the essential amendments to its rules and constitution in line with its commitments in the MOU. These changes are also required as a pre-requisite to the FAI applying to Sport Ireland for any portion of the additional €70 million of new Government funding to support the sports sector through the Covid-19 crisis.”

The Sport Ireland statement also welcomed the “clear and unambiguous confirmation that the new Government has no intention of entering into any discussions with the FAI or other stakeholders” on the terms of the memorandum.

Earlier in the day, interim FAI CEO Gary Owens insisted that concerned FAI Council members – who feel the tweaks would leave the football body in the control of outside interests – would still have the power to shout stop if the new 6 v 6 profile of the top table wasn’t operating to their satisfaction.

“The board is basically reportable to council. So if the six and six split doesn’t work, ultimately the council can change that,” said Owens, who argued that the FAI would have more “credibility in government” with this revised structure.

“You’d meet the requirements of the stakeholders who have put all the money in. Ultimately council is the overarching hierarchy in the whole structure. That is not changing.”

Owens was speaking in a wide-ranging interview with ‘The Currency’ where he defended the decision to retain chief operating officer Rea Walshe (pictured) after she went through an interview process to keep her job.

Walshe will be a member of the senior leadership team going forward, even though her links with the John Delaney regime came under fresh scrutiny when the ‘Sunday Independent’ reported she was paid for personal legal advice by the ex-CEO when she was the FAI’s corporate affairs and licensing director.

Owens headed up the interview panel before her appointment was ratified by the board. It’s understood that she only faced opposition from one other candidate, with the available jobs restricted to internal applicants.

“I found nothing in any of the reports that would in any way question her competency or what she had been doing in the past,” Owens told ‘The Currency’.

“She’s a talented person. She knows all the reforms that are required. She is a qualified solicitor. She has a lot of experience. I was obviously testing all that over the past few months. I wouldn’t

be recommending someone

not up to it.”

Owens also explained why Mark Scanlon landed the post of League of Ireland director through the same process. He said the FAI would have gone to look for an external candidate if they weren’t satisfied that the schools and third-level co-ordinator was up to it.

“Mark has done a great job with the schools and universities so I was really impressed with the way he developed the whole strategy for that. Now he takes on the bigger challenge,” said Owens.

Scanlon will have to deal with club concerns around the return-to-play protocol now that just 200 people, including the protagonists, can attend matches until August 10. The FAI has also told clubs that post-match showers are not permitted as it stands which presents difficulty for sides travelling long distances.





Online Editors