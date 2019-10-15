Switzerland v Ireland: Boys in Green suffer early setback in Euro 2020 qualifier

Independent.ie

Aaron Connolly is the big call from manager Mick McCarthy with Ireland just one victory away from qualifying for next year's European Championships as they face Switzerland in Geneva, the pitch having survived a 6.0pm inspection.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/international-soccer/switzerland-v-ireland-boys-in-green-suffer-early-setback-in-euro-2020-qualifier-38598087.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38599056.ece/4af00/AUTOCROP/h342/SOCCER%20Re%2026.jpg