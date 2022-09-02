When Ireland’s women are playing a fixture in Tallaght, the relocation of the stewards to their end-of-match positions takes on another meaning.

From the early minutes of the second half on Thursday night, a steady stream of kids, the vast majority of them young girls, started to jostle for position in the prime real estate behind the advertising hoardings closest to the touchline.

Smiling security guards were asked if they had a pen.

Never mind the countdown to the final whistle; in truth, the sideline dwellers were barely paying heed to what was unfolding on the pitch. The primary target was to secure a post-match photo with one of Vera Pauw’s stars, that or an autograph or some piece of merchandise to mark the occasion.

Homemade banners were produced to capture attention. For punters in the lower reaches of the stand, this hum of activity was distracting but it’s clearly an established routine.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw celebrates with matchwinner Lily Agg after the victory over Finland at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Vera Pauw celebrates with matchwinner Lily Agg after the victory over Finland at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stepping out of the press box and into the crowd for what the FAI call a WNT (Women’s National Team) fixture is a culture shock of sorts. This was no ordinary game. A record attendance for an Irish senior women’s match reflected that.

And there was a genuine big-match feel around the ground, with hordes of families and teams on outings posing for photos outside the stadium, where a big screen carried messages of support from Roy Keane and Paul O’Donovan amongst others. There was a sense that something special was brewing.

Inside the stadium, however, it would be a stretch to say that there was an intense feeling which accompanies a game of serious magnitude. Radio presenters gushing yesterday morning about an amazing atmosphere either have no understanding of what that means or can be charged for being guilty of an unhelpful brand of sycophancy.

For large parts of the evening, the occasion did not sync with the importance.

In response to comments from Pauw, the FAI have already opened an investigation to try and find out why a game which ‘sold out’ inside 30 minutes was played in front of more than 1,000 empty seats.

There was also a flatness in the early stages that was a product of an announcement over the tannoy that everyone should sit in their assigned seats.

While the reasons for this were understandable, given the belief that it would be a full house, the a la carte interpretation of this meant that during the first quarter of the game, late-arriving fans following the advice to the letter were evicting others who had applied common sense to gravitate towards available seats.

It was closer to a cinema vibe than a football one; a matinee rather than a main event.

Now there’s always going to be an element of this at a major women’s sport event. The growth globally has been fuelled by a policy of opening the doors to as many young faces as possible.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe celebrates with her teammates after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier win over Finland at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Katie McCabe celebrates with her teammates after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier win over Finland at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Anyone expecting it to be comparable with the men’s game in that respect is deluded. This was referenced as a positive around the Euros in England over the summer with the day of the final a genuine celebration for all of the family in contrast with the mayhem that marred the build-up to Gareth Southgate’s ill-fated big day 12 months previous.

There’s an element of comparing apples and oranges. Next Thursday, Tallaght will be heaving for the Europa Conference League visit of Swedish side Djurgardens IF. There’ll be an unmistakable tribal feel to proceedings, an energy containing a hint of aggression that will be alluring to some and intimidating to others.

It’s never going to be like that at a WNT game. The definition of a good atmosphere can be subjective. Indeed, the contrast is arguably one of the selling points.

This is a new supporter culture that is effectively starting from nothing and, for parents, it’s a safer space where there’s little chance of an awkward discussion on the way home related to the abusive chants.

Overhearing discussions on Thursday made it clear there were an abundance of people attending a live football match for the first time. That is a win. And that can also help to explain why there was a sense that portions of the ground were somewhat detached from proceedings.

It’s all new to them and they didn’t have an established singing section or hardcore base with behaviour to mimic. Yes, there were sporadic attempts from pockets of the ground to get an ‘Ireland, Ireland’ chant going but it was hardly a din.

Megan Campbell tried to get them going at one point but the response was relatively muted. Admittedly, Ireland’s anxious performance in the first half didn’t exactly help.

At the interval, regular attendees suggested there had been a more raucous element to previous encounters.

It improved from that point onwards, yet the stadium only really came to life at full-time when the party started and the tunes started to blare.

This may read as an ungenerous take on the event when that is not the intention. Huge progress has been made in a very small period of time and habits aren’t seeded overnight.

But there needs to be a realistic appraisal of the match-day vibe given that a push to move games to the Aviva Stadium is inevitable. It’s a well-intentioned talking point, but there has to be consideration that it could make for an even more diluted affair unless there’s thought behind it.

Pauw certainly seemed to have mixed feelings about the experience and, in the ideal world scenario where Ireland gets to host a play-off, the FAI review will have to consider the volume of tickets they disperse to grassroots and if there would be merit in advertising to try and corral vocal fans into a particular area.

They have to maximise the experience when this team are genuinely providing something worth shouting about.