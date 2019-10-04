Swiss plan without Shaqiri as squad announced for Ireland and Denmark qualifiers

Switzerland will plan without star man Xherdan Shaqiri for their Euro 2020 battles with Denmark and Ireland, but veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner is back in the fold with the national team.

The Swiss, who are three points behind Group D leaders Ireland but have a game in hand, travel to Copenhagen next weekend before a crucial game at home to Ireland on Tuesday week, in Geneva.

Coach Vladimir Petkovic today named his squad and, as expected, he was unable to call on Liverpool man Shaqiri.

Following clear-the-air talks with the Swiss FA in Liverpool this week, he has come back on board, having withdrawn from the squad for last month's qualifiers, including that 1-1 draw in Dublin, as he was reportedly unhappy at being passed over for the captaincy, but Shaqiri is struggling with a calf injury and is not fit for selection this month.

Former Arsenal man Lichtsteiner (35), who was controversially left out of the squad last month, is one of four additions to the squad, along with Norwich City player Josip Drmic, and Lichtsteiner will be team captain.



Switzerland squad v Denmark/Ireland

Goalkeepers: Mvogo (Basel), Omlin (Basel), Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Defenders: Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Benito (Bordeaux), Comert (Basel), Elvedi ( (Borussia Monchengladbach), Lang (Werder Bremen), Lichtsteiner (Augsburg), Mbabu (Wolfsburg), Rodriguez (Milan), Schar (Newcastle).

Midfielders: Fernandes (Mainz), Freuler (Atalanta), Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Steffen (Wolfsburg), Xhaka (Arsenal), Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Forwards: Drmic (Norwich), Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach), Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mehmedi (Wolfsburg), Seferovic (Benfica).

