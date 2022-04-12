Manager Vera Pauw during a Republic of Ireland women training session at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland take on Sweden in a vital World Cup qualifier this Tuesday. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg with a 5.30pm kick-off. Ireland were unfortunate to lose their home game in Tallaght 1-0 to a Louise Quinn og. Both sides have hammered Gerogia since, Ireland scoring 11 and Sweden 15 without reply.

What's the team news?

Éabha O'Mahony and Claire O'Riordan have been drafted into the Irish women’s squad by manager Vera Pauw.

O'Mahony (Boston College) and O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg) were on standby but have now been called in as defensive cover.

The full squad is listed at the below link.

Sweden have a fully-fit squad ahead of the game, which is expected to attract a crowd of 14,000.

What to read about it on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

"Ireland face not just a supreme team in Gothenburg’s Gamla Ullevi tomorrow night. They will be taking on an entire nation."

David Kelly has been talking to Derval O’Rourke, who won a memorable 100m hurdles silver medal in this city 16 years ago about the extraordinary depths of patriotic fervour the Irish team will face.

""Big Quinn, Little Quinn, Jamie Finn," they croon in tribute to three of their seven Irishwomen."

David has also been talking to the later two of the three about life at Birmingham City and with Ireland.

He's also spoken to Heather Payne, who confirmed herself as one of the brightest stars in the US game last December when helping Florida State claim another NCAA title..

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live RTE 2, with coverage starting at 5pm. It will also be streamed worldwide on the RTE Player.

What are the odds?

Befitting their status at number 2 in the world rankings, Sweden are heavy favourites at 1/16. Ireland are 13/1 to pull off a shock with the draw priced at 7/1.

What are the camps saying?

Vera Pauw on midfielder Lily Agg (Ireland):

"She's a very good battler in midfield. Her biggest quality is her drive, to constantly press, even though she’s an attacking player.

"But her biggest asset is that she doesn’t let anything go, never has one moment of disappointment and she constantly puts the opponent under pressure.

"If it's not for the line-up, it’s also important as an opposition player to have her in the squad and in the training sessions to play the opposition and put real pressure on."

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden):

"The preparation before that game was based on respect,"

"We knew they were a good team. You can look at all the games you want but it comes down to managing it on the field.

"They have been taking steps in the way you play and they were very well-organised.

"And in every team you need a couple of key players and Ireland do have a couple of very good key players who can win a game for them.

"So now we know. We had seen them but we hadn't me them before. It’s very important for us to have that knowledge ahead of tomorrow."