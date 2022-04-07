Sweden target World Cup qualification against Ireland after 15-0 victory in Georgia

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani, Olivia Schough, Amanda Ilestedt and Magdalena Eriksson celebrate with team-mates after the Women's World Cup Group A qualifying win over Georgia at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium, Gori, Georgia

Sweden can qualify for the 2023 World Cup by beating Ireland on Tuesday in Gothenburg after pummelling the hapless Georgians 15-0 in Tbilisi to confirm at least a play-off spot.

The Olympic silver medallists cruised into a seven-goal lead before the half hour, with Filippa Angeldahl’s early strike added to by Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius, Amanda Ilestedt and Jonna Andersson.

Manchester City midfielder Angeldahl then completed her hat-trick, while a brace from Juventus’ Lina Hurtig ensured they matched the total – 11 – attained by Vera Pauw’s Irish side against the Georgians in Dublin before Christmas.

Further goals from Rebecka Blomqvist, Sofia Jakobsson and a brace Kosovare Asllani ensured the Swedes made it six from six in qualifying.

Sweden are now eleven points ahead of Ireland, although they have played two more matches ahead of their clash next Tuesday, where a record crowd for a women’s international is expected at the Galma Ullevi.

Ireland continued their preparations this evening with a warm-up game against an U15 League of Ireland underage boys’ side before their departure on Saturday evening.