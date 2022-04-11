Sweden determined ‘well-organised’ Ireland side don’t spoil World Cup party

Manager Vera Pauw during an Ireland training session at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

World-Cup bound Sweden are confident they can brush off the physical attentions of Vera Pauw’s side as they seek the point from tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier in Gothenburg to guarantee their passage to Australia for next year’s showpiece.

The Olympic silver medallists, ranked second in the world, only prevailed 1-0 in Dublin thanks to a Louise Quinn own goal and they were upset at the over-eager approach of their hosts, who were forced to withdraw Jamie Finn who had picked up a yellow card, as well as almost conceding what they argued was a penalty.

They were also shorn a number of players then but, with world records caps holder Caroline Seger one of many stars returning to bolster the side, they are keen to ensure that they are not caught cold again.

“I watched that game and we have prepared the same way for tomorrow,” says 37-year-old midfielder Seger, who will extend her record as Europe’s most capped international by earning her 226th cap tomorrow.

“As long as we have prepared mentally, and physically obviously, it’s going to be a game like the last one. We always want the referee to protect our players and hopefully she will do a good job tomorrow.”

Manager Peter Gerhardsson admits that he will be braced for the Irish challenge now that his side have experienced them at first hand.

“The preparation before that game was based on respect,” he said at a press conference today at the Gamla Ullevi, where an expectant crowd of over 14,000 may turn up to cheer on their heroes.

“We knew they were a good team. You can look at all the games you want but it comes down to managing it on the field.

“They have been taking steps in the way you play and they were very well-organised.

“And in every team you need a couple of key players and Ireland do have a couple of very good key players who can win a game for them.

“So now we know. We had seen them but we hadn’t me them before. It’s very important for us to have that knowledge ahead of tomorrow.”

Sweden trained this morning and have a fully-fit squad.

Pauw’s side will go through their final warm-up this evening before the manager and captain Katie McCabe meet the largest-ever media contingent to attend an Irish women’s soccer international.

Sweden v Ireland, live tomorrow RTE2 (KO 5.30pm)