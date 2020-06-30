| 13.3°C Dublin

Surprise Azerbaijan offer sums up Roy Keane's status in management - and it could be his last chance

Roy Keane has been linked with a surprise move to take over Azerbaijan. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

David Kelly

IF it may seem a surprise to learn that Roy Keane has been linked with a manager’s job 3,000 miles from home, it is rather less startling to discover that by most of the still-hazy accounts he was not the first choice of the Azerbaijan FA.

Which leads one to the prospect of wondering not merely would he be prepared to submit himself to a tortuously elongated round trip in order to meet with prospective employers but, more pertinently, would he even contemplate beginning such an arduous journey knowing it might potentially end in rejection?

With the Azeri FA seemingly pushing for a decision within the next 24 hours, Keane appears to be their top choice now but it remains to be seen whether the feelings of the former Ireland assistant manager have been reciprocated.