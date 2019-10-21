Superstar DJ Martin Garrix to pen official song for Euro 2020

The Euros are coming to Dublin next summer and superstar DJ Martin Garrix will provide the official song for the competition. Garrix has produced songs with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Tiësto, and David Guetta

The Dutch superstar DJ and producer was announced as the tournament's Official Music Artist in spectacular fashion at the Amsterdam Dance Event on Saturday, October 19.

The 23-year-old revealed the news while performing a headline show in his home town of Amsterdam, one of the 12 host cities for next summer's finals.

"It's an incredible honour to be asked to create the official song for UEFA EURO 2020 and I am so excited to let everyone hear it," said Garrix. "Next summer's tournament will take the fans closer to the action than ever before, and I really hope that my song will make everyone in Europe feel like they are part of it."

As his blinding set and dazzling lighting show thrilled the sold-out gig at Amsterdam RAI, he provided an unexpected encore by walking out with the famous Henri Delaunay Cup – the trophy that the winner of UEFA EURO 2020 will receive – as the giant screens behind him confirmed he would be the Official Music Artist of next year's tournament.

The song will be revealed in spring 2020 – and so too a collaboration with a singer. Both artists will then perform the song in full for the first time at the UEFA EURO 2020 opening ceremony at the Olimpico in Rome on 12 June 2020.

Alongside the official song, Martin will also produce the official walkout music, as well as music for use in all official broadcasts.

UEFA EURO 2020 is being held across the continent for the first time in the competition's 60-year history, with 12 host cities in all, as part of the European Championship's 60th anniversary celebrations. Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg will all host matches next summer.

Music and football fans can win a meeting with Martin Garrix at the UEFA EURO 2020 final draw in Bucharest on 30 November. To be in with a chance, enter via www.euro2020.com/Martin-Garrix

Online Editors