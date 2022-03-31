Super sub Troy Parrott faces battle to reach top Irish perch

It’s time to talk about Troy Parrott again and, happily, it’s for positive reasons after his injury-time moment of inspiration in the Aviva on Tuesday evening spared Stephen Kenny abuzz-killing post-mortem.

The weight of expectation on Parrott is evidenced by the fact that just a month after turning 20, he’s already faced questions that could be grouped under the heading of ‘Where did it all go wrong?’

Last week, the Dubliner admitted that he thought it was going to be easier for him to make an impact in the game when he broke into the Spurs first team at 17, albeit for a League Cup game.

“At the time, I thought I was on the right track,” he said, before quickly clarifying. “And even now, I still think I’m on the right track.”

The stance is understandable. When you consider that Kevin Doyle and Jon Walters, two of the better Irish strikers of recent times, were 23 and 27 respectively when they won the first cap of successful Irish careers that yielded 14 goals apiece, Parrott is ahead of the curve with three at this stage.

Yes, they’ve all come in friendlies, but Kenny pointed out on Tuesday how his brace in Andorra last summer and his wonder goal against Lithuania came when his side really needed him to deliver. It would be different, he said, if the prodigiously talented Belvedere graduate was just turning it on when his team was bossing a game.

The striking aspect of the last week has been the extent to which management have praised Parrott – above and beyond the normal platitudes. Keith Andrews extolled the virtues of his character on the eve of the Lithuania game, and Kenny honed in on the personality before referencing the ability in the aftermath.

“He’s a terrific person,” said Kenny, “And a very popular person in the dressing-room, because he’s a good team-mate and he showed that again”

Read More

The comments are significant because at various times in his trajectory, there have been murmurs around the attitude of Parrott.

His parent club, Spurs, did have some concerns about company he was keeping off the park and were mindful of that when decisions were being made around his loan moves. Pictures of Parrott holidaying in Dubai planted a perception of a player who was living the good life, without having really done anything in the game yet.

However, he has always seemed to be in the good books with Ireland because of his commitment.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, Parrott has been willing to drop back down to U-21 level after lining out for the seniors. Jim Crawford praised Parrott for coming to a camp last year when he was regaining fitness after sustaining an injury at Millwall, the first of two underwhelming loans last term. It’s gone better at MK Dons this year.

Parrott knuckled down last summer, taking only a short break after international duty, and he was undergoing three personal training sessions a week in his downtime to ensure he hit the ground running. He had a mid-season blip at MK Dons, but Andrews spoke of how he pressed the reset button and his application off the ball for a side in good form, pushing for promotion, appears to have silenced some doubters.

The next question is where he goes from here? He will need to find another gear to really impress Antonio Conte back at base.

He’s under contract at Spurs until 2023 but the club are believed to have the option to extend that. It would be terrific for Ireland if he was to make it there but, in reality, it’s more important that he is playing regularly somewhere and furthering his development, because Ireland are definitely going to need him even if it transpires that Spurs ultimately do not.

His versatility is a major plus yet from Parrott’s perspective, there is a slight danger that he starts to be cast as a super sub for his country.

Kenny is a big believer in Parrott’s X-Factor and consistently springs him from the bench for the dying stages of matches, because he has an innate ability to find dangerous positions without needing time to adjust into the pace of the fixture.

In the space of his half hour on Tuesday, Parrott played as a number nine, on the left side of the three, and then relocated to the right – swapping with Jason Knight – before his decisive contribution.

Kenny agrees with Parrott’s assessment that, in the long term, he will end up as a number nine. Yet the niggling feeling is that Adam Idah is closer to Kenny’s idea for that position – at under-age level Parrott operated in a more withdrawn role behind him.

Callum Robinson’s best role is arguably off the left of the front three and Chiedozie Ogbene is borderline established on the right. Knight is also an outstanding contender in terms of pressing and setting the tempo.

Parrott may possess more talent but it’s entirel y possible that his Irish brief, for the foreseeable, is to function as an attractive SOS call. The key point is that time remains on his side.