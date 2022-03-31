| 2.5°C Dublin

Super sub Troy Parrott faces battle to reach top Irish perch

Daniel McDonnell

Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott hits his late winner during Tuesday night's international friendly against Lithuania at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

It’s time to talk about Troy Parrott again and, happily, it’s for positive reasons after his injury-time moment of inspiration in the Aviva on Tuesday evening spared Stephen Kenny abuzz-killing post-mortem.

The weight of expectation on Parrott is evidenced by the fact that just a month after turning 20, he’s already faced questions that could be grouped under the heading of ‘Where did it all go wrong?’

