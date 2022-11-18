Struggles of Ireland almost an irrelevance as world gets ready for big show

Sport loses all its edge when it is placed half a world away from the real action.

Never mind after the mayor’s show, now we know what it is like to turn up before it. How polite for Ireland to indulge their own Qatar boycott.

Could a Dodder distraction whet the appetite ahead of the dubious desert delights that await us?

An hour or so before the game in the thinning November air, as we took our seat in a cavernous West Stand, it did not seem at all likely.

But there was much to warm the heart, nonetheless. The country’s captain, Séamus Coleman, emerging alone, breezily greeting a horde of shivering, saucer-eyed mascots shortly after 6.30pm.

“So where are ye all from?” he says in that familiar and friendly Donegal brogue; he is amongst kith and kin, youngsters representing the still-grieving Creeslough community.

Minutes later, his manager, Stephen Kenny, paces the pitch, alone with his thoughts, occasionally waving to the sprinkling of fans beyond in the East Stand. Then his stride quickens and soon he is amongst them, boys and men and women exchanging words and photos.

Trivialities away from the searchlights, perhaps.

Then again, it is comforting for the Irish to know that although a World Cup may loom large without them, they can warmly embrace a world of their own making and find some comfort there.

These things often matter more than one thinks; certainly tonight, these human connections were more lasting than the affairs of the field.

TV contracts, presumably, rather than any pressing competitive desires, prompt occasions such as these; Erling Haaland the potential for box-office appeal, until he politely declined attendance.

Even football gods take the occasional day off, it appears.

The ghosts of World Cups past still haunt this team; the anthems of Charlton’s Ireland pound out before the teams emerge as the sleepy stadium is transformed into a quasi-nightclub.

We are forever a part of Jackie’s Army, it appears; at once imploring the new Ireland but also inhibiting them.

Roy Keane’s tentative reawakening of old international wounds this week reminded all of the urgent need for Kenny and his side to write new chapters.

He covets a novel and exciting approach to the international game which mirrors the modern methods but, having waited too long to adapt them, his country remain distantly in its slipstream.

He boldly insists that he has a side worthy to gain entry for Euro 2024, a competition for which it seems easier not to qualify.

With or without Kenny, Ireland will be at a Euro 2028, it seems, as potential co-hosts, despite not owning one stadium of their own.

Indeed, at one of the last organised soccer matches in this country, a stand was evacuated due to ‘structural damage’ so, perhaps, when folks blather so blithely of legacy, they might take a closer look at what they are building upon their cherished grassroots.

Kenny’s foundations are shaky, too; with no impatience attached to the outcome here, the absence of jeopardy undermined any efforts to prompt either pace or invention.

Norway seemed equally unperturbed; their first corner arrived in the 25th minute and it took longer for them to take it than it does to settle a pint of Guinness.

Their second produced a smashing header before half-time, prompting many to retreat from their seats in pursuit of a consultation with Arthur and his creamy head.

Ireland increase the pedestrian tempo after the break and should score, but cannot take their chances.

They often fail to score simple goals but sporadically score spectacular ones, Alan Browne’s the latest addition to a fine catalogue; Callum O’Dowda finally dribbling and crossing to great effect. O’Dowda is a forgotten man in some respects; he almost went to Euro 2016 but then form and injury despatched him to the fringes.

But Ireland cannot push on. Nathan Collins, so recently unfurled as a modern-day titan, offers a slapstick defence.

Reputations rarely linger long for these boys in green.

As much as Ireland will miss the World Cup, the World Cup will not miss them.