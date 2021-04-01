Stoke boss O’Neill ‘disappointed’ over how much time McClean spent on pitch with Ireland

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill says he has contacted Stephen Kenny to complain about the decision to use James McClean for international duty when the Derry native was working his way back from injury and says he’s “disappointed” with how the player was treated.

McClean (right) won his 80th cap when he started, and scored, in Tuesday’s friendly draw with Qatar in Hungary, having played as sub in the qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg, but his club manager is not at all happy that McClean, who had been missing for his club due to a foot injury, was used.

“It was nice to see James get his 80th cap. I didn’t see the goal. But I didn’t expect him to play as much when he was away. Our understanding of James meeting up with Ireland was that he was being brought in as a security blanket,” former Northern Ireland manager O’Neill said.

“I had a conversation with Stephen Kenny on two occasions about James’s involvement. We didn’t think he was fit. I was a little bit disappointed to see him take part in three games and obviously he played 84 minutes on Tuesday.

“I think I was pretty clear in what I said. I didn’t think James was fit enough to go away on international duty. He has a degenerative complaint in his foot that needed rest.

“It was too painful for him to play and he missed seven games with us. He subsequently received an injection for that and – I’m repeating myself – he would be out for four to six weeks.

“He joined up with Ireland after three weeks. We got assurances for Ireland that he would only be used as a security blanket. That was in two conversations I had with Stephen Kenny. Obviously we had a lot of dialogue between the two medical teams. We notified them very early that we felt James wasn’t fit enough to join up with the Republic of Ireland.

“I don’t question the player’s desire to play for his country – and very commendable that is – but I was surprised and disappointed to see him take part in all three games, particularly the final game where it is a friendly, and I think they had other options. I did see other players return to their clubs. We are disappointed with how the player has been handled during the international break,” he added.

