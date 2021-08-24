Steven Reid steps away as Scotland assistant as manager Steve Clarke signs new deal

Former Ireland international Steven Reid has quit his role as assistant manager with Scotland as boss Steve Clarke agreed a new contract.

Reid, capped 23 times between 2001 and 2008, had worked as No. 2 to Clarke and helped the side qualify for the Euro 2020 finals. But due to travel and family commitments as well as his club duties with Nottingham Forest, where he is first team coach on Chris Hughton's staff, he has backed away.

Clarke says he's excited at the challenge of leading Scotland to challenge for qualification for the 2022 World Cup finals.

"Firstly, I am proud to extend my stay as Scotland head coach and I look forward to working with my staff and players as we look to continue improving as a team. Being involved in Euro 2020 has given us all an added determination to return to a major tournament again as quickly as possible," Clarke said.

Reid is part of a Irish contingent at Forest where ex-international Hughton is manager, although he is under pressure after a poor start to the season.

Nick Colgan is goalkeeping coach and Andy Reid manages their U23 side, Reid recently adding ex-Dundalk and Shelbourne man Dave Rogers to his staff. Current international Harry Arter has been frozen out of the first team squad and is expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes next week.