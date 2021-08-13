Stephen Rice takes up full-time role in Stephen Kenny's Ireland backroom team

Stephen Rice has joined Stephen Kenny's staff as opposition analyst and head scout. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Former Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians midfielder Stephen Rice has joined Stephen Kenny's backroom team as the opposition analyst and head scout.

He replaces Ruaidhri Higgins, who left Kenny's set-up in April to become the new manager of Derry City.

Rice played under Kenny with both Bohs and Rovers and has forged a good reputation as a coach since hanging up his boots.

The 36-year-old worked with Dublin & District Schoolboys League (DDSL) teams at U-14 level before stints with the FAI U-15 team and then a spell in the Rovers academy, overseeing their U-17 and U-19 level.

He managed those responsibilities in tandem with a development officer job with the FAI.

However, he moved to England last year after landing a job with Crystal Palace as a professional development coach with their U-23 side.

Rice was working alongside manager Shaun Derry and had been prominently involved in the U-23 preparations for the new campaign.

But Kenny invited him to Ireland's June training camp with the temporary absence of Chelsea coach Anthony Barry put forward as the reason.

It has now developed into an offer to take over Higgins' role, which involves scouting options for the squad and also preparing information on upcoming opponents.

"The opportunity to work with and learn from Stephen Kenny at international level is a real privilege, and I can’t wait to get started," said Rice.

"It’s an exciting time to be joining the team and having already experienced the fantastic atmosphere within the squad on the last camp, I'm really looking forward to the upcoming games."

Kenny said: "Stephen was part of the staff for the matches against Andorra and Hungary, and we're delighted he has taken up a full-time role with the team.



"He has an impressive skillset when it comes to analysing teams and players, and he is an important addition to the coaching staff ahead of September's matches."