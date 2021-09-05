Stephen Kenny’s woes continue as Ireland captain Seamus Coleman ruled out of Serbia clash

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Serbia through injury.
The defender was suffering with a muscle complaint in the second half of last night's struggle with Azerbaijan and Cyrus Christie has been called into the squad to replace him.
It means that if Stephen Kenny sticks with the same system he used in the previous two games, Norwich teenager Andrew Omobamidele is in a strong position to come in for a first start on the right of the back three.
However, he does have alternative options that would involve a reshuffle to a back four.
If he opts to retain the 3-4-3, Matt Doherty is sure to continue as right wing back unless Christie comes straight into the side.
Doherty played on the left in Portugal but James McClean took over against Azerbaijan with Ryan Manning and Liam Scales the other wing back options in the squad.
Republic of Ireland Squad v Serbia:
Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians)
Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Liam Scales (Celtic), Cyrus Christie (Fulham)
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End)
Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion)