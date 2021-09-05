Stephen Kenny’s woes continue as Ireland captain Seamus Coleman ruled out of Serbia clash

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman feels the strain as he tries to evade Ramil Sheydaev of Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Serbia through injury.

The defender was suffering with a muscle complaint in the second half of last night's struggle with Azerbaijan and Cyrus Christie has been called into the squad to replace him.

It means that if Stephen Kenny sticks with the same system he used in the previous two games, Norwich teenager Andrew Omobamidele is in a strong position to come in for a first start on the right of the back three.

However, he does have alternative options that would involve a reshuffle to a back four.

If he opts to retain the 3-4-3, Matt Doherty is sure to continue as right wing back unless Christie comes straight into the side.

Doherty played on the left in Portugal but James McClean took over against Azerbaijan with Ryan Manning and Liam Scales the other wing back options in the squad.