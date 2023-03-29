Stephen Kenny’s team now have the structure to progress – all they need is that big win in the back pocket
Gary Breen
Disappointment was my overriding emotion post-match on Monday, but in a very different way.
Latest International Soccer
‘What’s important for Niamh is getting back fit’ – Liverpool upbeat on Niamh Fahey’s World Cup aim
‘It’s all part of football, the good days trump the dark days, I was on such a high and then such a low’
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of World Cup after ACL injury
Ireland U-21 striker Mipo Odubeko could make French move
Ciarán Clark puts his future to one side to keep focus on Sheffield United’s promotion bid
‘He played with lots of pain in the ankle’ – West Brom boss hails Jayson Molumby
‘It gives me a lot of encouragement’ – Hull boss heaps praise on Irish teen Harry Vaughan
Vera Pauw facing tough calls as day of reckoning looms
For Vera Pauw, justice delayed is justice denied
Athletic nature and work ethic helping Marissa Sheva secure ticket to World Cup
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Ronnie O’Sullivan closes in on a place in World Championship semi-finals
Donald Trump, MAGA and the not so-subtle digs in Joe Biden’s 2024 announcement
Kildare reclaim Leinster U20 football title with dramatic extra-time win over Dublin
Brentford boss Thomas Frank: The gulf between European sides is getting worse
Pep Guardiola ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of City’s big match against Arsenal
Dancing At Lughnasa review – a thoughtful and funny staging of an Irish great
Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to have different approach to pre-season
Exclusive | FAI submit report to Government questioning €1.5billion injection of public money into horse and greyhound racing
People thought it was impossible – Julen Lopetegui happy to prove doubters wrong
Leicester hit back to deny Leeds as relegation rivals share the points