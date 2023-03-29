Disappointment was my overriding emotion post-match on Monday, but in a very different way.

Different was the word that was knocking around in my head in the 24 hours afterwards.

My feelings centred around how close we came to getting points on the board. We stayed in the game long enough to really unsettle France in those last 10 minutes and I genuinely thought they would succumb to that late pressure.

For all the talk of Ireland being equal to the best passing sides in Europe and Stephen Kenny declaring we wouldn’t abandon our passing style, the game was different.

You could say the Irish approach was a mix of the straight vertical passes Deschamps referenced pre-match combined with defending deep in numbers and then set pieces providing the most likely scoring chance.

Does that sound familiar to previous regimes? That point has been made but I don’t believe it was in reality.

Expand Close 27 March 2023; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, left, and France manager Didier Deschamps, right, before the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 27 March 2023; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, left, and France manager Didier Deschamps, right, before the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It was different. It felt measured, controlled and disciplined from a team that was obviously well coached.

There is no shame attached to such tactics despite misguided purists preaching otherwise.

We were resolute, denied space to Kylian Mbappe, who himself was very different to World Cup Mbappe, whilst regularly countering through the brilliant Chiedozie Ogbene.

Then, as the game wore on, we challenged France to deal with things they were very uncomfortable with; very different to how the Dutch performed last Friday.

It’s in those moments of hesitation that you have to take advantage, but the French showed grit to get the job done. Yes, there were plaudits for Ireland and a positive crowd reaction, but we didn’t do that. Fine margins.

Still, what made me take notice of this evolving group was Ogbene’s man of the match observations. ‘We don’t want to celebrate a loss, it’s a results business,’ was the tone of it.

Different soundbites from the usual positive spin. This is making me think that talk of confidence is now genuine, but what’s lacking in the development of this team is that big win in the back pocket.

That will bring them to another level. The point where they look around the changing room and instinctively know ‘we have this’.

Expand Close Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland in action against Adrien Rabiot of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland in action against Adrien Rabiot of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

What we have is a structure that allows our lads to bridge the gap between themselves and the opposition.

And we can see what it means to those lads to wear the green jersey and the affection that our supporters have for them.

Like the team, it’s visibly a new generation of supporters – that’s not to discard us older ones, but it’s their time now. As a kid I looked up to the 1988 and 1990 teams and today’s kids now need a group that they can latch onto.

I watched the game back on Tuesday without nerves and emotion and my conclusion was that we still have to strive for improvement in a few areas.

We are still guilty of giving the ball away cheaply. I’m experienced enough to know each game presents different challenges.

The 5-4-1 negated France, which has to be the first objective, but it also negated Evan Ferguson.

He was isolated at times and far too deep defensively to showcase his talents. I’ve read that Kenny has said he dropped deeper than was planned but I must admit that line annoyed me; why wasn’t he telling him to stay higher up the pitch then? It’s the most basic thing to shout from the sideline.

I’d also expect that the centre-halves would have been imploring him to go higher up if that was the case.

Something about it doesn’t add-up.

This also reminds me of the game in Armenia last year where Kenny said afterwards that we didn’t make the pitch bigger in the way we would have wanted. Surely this is something that should have been addressed in the game if it was a problem then?

The Ferguson one seems to be another example of the manager’s press conferences leaving him open to questions.

The France game was definitely perfect for the excellent Ogbene and Jayson Molumby to shine. But their roles in Athens in June, should they be selected, will be very different.

Perhaps the line-up will need to be different, but we appear to have options all over the pitch now, a welcome difference to the over-reliance on a few individuals which seemed to previously exist.

This brings into focus the impact off the bench but also, more significantly, the timing of their arrivals.

I note that Martin O’Neill and Brian Kerr both gave their insight afterwards in discussing those game-defining changes you make on the sideline as a manager.

O’Neill felt the subs came too late to really test the French. Kerr queried the overly defensive tactics.

Only they truly know what being the decision maker entails. But I’d have a different view on both counts.

Kenny has been criticised for his substitutions but, in this instance, I felt the timing and the nature of the switches were spot on.

They appeared planned and thought out, not reactionary or off-the-cuff. I called them on commentary prior to them happening, yet I didn’t believe they were overdue.

Indeed, it could be argued they were relatively routine considering the need to keep the energy high in the team.

Perhaps Michael Obafemi could have come into things five or 10 minutes earlier than the 86th minute.

But here’s the nub of the issue.

Timing is everything. Make those attacking subs earlier in the game and I feel it would have played out very differently.

France aren’t looking at the clock with 30 minutes to go. Deschamps also has time to react and the prospect of a second goal being conceded becomes very likely as we open up.

It’s in the last five to 10 minutes, as the French tire, that they naturally want to protect what they have and drop deeper as the mindset changes and the crowd volume rises.

A manager’s influence is negated in that chaos. Deschamps did make some changes but he can’t stem the flow as it becomes just about your players getting over the line. They’ll be asking the ref ‘how long?’ and telling each other ‘hold on, we’re almost there’.

This happens no matter how experienced you are and regardless of whether you are viewed as the stronger team in the game.

Why couldn’t World Cup finalists Germany hold out against us in 2002?

Why couldn’t we hold on in 1999 in Macedonia when our injury-time concession cost us a place at the Euros?

It’s because the outcome is always in jeopardy at 1-0. Had we been less defensively minded, as Kerr suggested, that grandstand finish would not have materialised.

It certainly didn’t in that second half drubbing by Denmark in the World Cup play-off.

O’Neill referenced the changes he made at half-time in that fixture – Wes Hoolahan and Aiden McGeady were both brought on as attacking midfielders – as though it was a positive. But it was too much too soon and it killed the game.

Ultimately, the outcome of any match will determine the reaction towards how successful your substitutions were.

That will never be any different.