| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stephen Kenny’s team now have the structure to progress – all they need is that big win in the back pocket

Gary Breen

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene in action against Theo Hernández of France during the Euro 2024 qualifier against France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Evan Ferguson Expand

Close

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene in action against Theo Hernández of France during the Euro 2024 qualifier against France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene in action against Theo Hernández of France during the Euro 2024 qualifier against France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson

/

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene in action against Theo Hernández of France during the Euro 2024 qualifier against France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Disappointment was my overriding emotion post-match on Monday, but in a very different way.

Different was the word that was knocking around in my head in the 24 hours afterwards.

Most Watched

Privacy