'Stephen Kenny's squad could be the most talented we've ever had' - Ireland U18 boss Andy Reid sees bright future

Republic of Ireland Under 18 head coach Reid believes Stephen Kenny will be working with 'the best generation of Ireland players we have seen' when he takes over from McCarthy as manager of the senior team next year, with Troy Parrott's debut in Thursday's international against New Zealand a marquee moment for the next generation of Ireland stars.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World, Reid has given an insight into the FAI coaching structure polishing the gems who are fuelling the optimism in Irish soccer, as he suggests the foundations are in place for a new-look Ireland team to take the game by storm heading into the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

"The Under-21 squad Stephen Kenny is working with at the moment could be the most talented we have ever had, I really believe that," begins Reid, who played 29 times for Ireland in a stellar career that included spells with Tottenham, Sunderland, Charlton and two periods with Nottingham Forest.

"The crop of players we have coming through at the moment is the best we have seen since Shay Given, Richard Dunne, John O'Shea, Damien Duff and Robbie Keane came through and I have real hopes that a lot of the lads we have now will have careers as good as those guys.

"Part of that is good fortune when you get a clutch of players like this coming through together, but a structure needs to be in place for talent to flourish and despite all the criticism of the FAI, there is a lot of good work going on in the player and coach development departments.

"You look at the under-21 squad with players like Caoimhín Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Adam Idah, Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott coming through and all of them have a big chance to become Ireland internationals for the next decade.

"So even though we are all hoping Mick and the players get the win they need against Denmark and qualify for Euro 2020 on Monday night, the bigger picture has to be that we have a group of players coming through now that will stand Ireland in good stead for years to come.

"I saw Mick urging everyone to avoid being negative about the Ireland team and I'd echo that.

"We all want Ireland to do well, whether we are ex-players, fans or the media, so let's be positive because there is a lot to be excited about right now."

McCarthy's second spell as Ireland manager will come to an end next year, and while there was plenty of criticism surrounding the FAI's move to confirm Kenny would replace him after the Euro 2020 story ends, Reid believes the plan has fallen into place.

"It was a bit strange when Mick was announced as the Ireland manager on the same day that his successor was appointed," admits Reid. "I can see why people questioned the way it was done, but it could work out perfectly in the end.

"I have huge respect for Mick and it would be great if we could find a way to keep him involved in the Irish set-up when Stephen takes over as Ireland manager, but the way things have panned out over the last year should give us encouragement for the future.

"I've had a chance to spend some time with Stephen since I started working with the Ireland under-18s and one thing everyone says about him is that players will run through bricks walls for him.

"That's always the sign of a manager who knows how to make players tick and while I hope Mick and the players get the win against Denmark, the structure that has been put in place by High Performance Director Ruud Dokter that links all the underage sides and the senior international team will reap long-term rewards whatever happens tomorrow night.

"The links between all Ireland coaches at the different age levels will ease transitions for this talented group to make the step into the senior team and I'm so excited by what lies ahead for Ireland over the next few years."

Reid is relishing his hands-on role with the under-18 team, which has allowed him to take a first major step into coaching and banish the demons that weighed down on him after his playing career was terminated in 2016.

The 37-year-old Dubliner, who is still based in his adopted home town of Nottingham with his wife Candice and and young children Oscar (7) and Esme (2) admits he slumped into depression as his playing career was ended by persistent injuries, with his role in the FAI giving him an invaluable step into coaching.

"The period after my career ended was very tough for me," he adds. "I didn't know what I was going to do with the rest of my life, but coaching has been my release.

"I love sitting down and planning a training session, I love talking tactics and coming up with ideas to use with young players.

"We have monthly get-togethers with all the Ireland managers, including Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny, and it is a great chance to pool ideas and have a complete understanding of all the players in the system.

"So when you see reports questioning why Mick didn't pick Aaron Connolly or Troy Parrott sooner and asking whether he is following their progress, that's absolute nonsense. As a team of coaches, we have to make judgements on players and it is the same with Parrott.

"Players have to be progressed at a pace that suits them and as everyone in the Ireland international coaching set-up is working together, we can make sure that happens."

Reid's coaching adventure has put a sparkle back in his eye and if his positivity is echoed in the McCarthy's dressing room tomorrow night, the feel-good factor bubbling around the Ireland set-up could serve up a night to remember at the Aviva Stadium.

