Stephen Kenny’s men have spring in the step

It was an Alan Browne header in Serbia 12 months ago that temporarily fuelled the belief that the penny was dropping for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland. The Preston player’s deadlock breaker in Belgrade was soon forgotten, especially when a frustrating defeat was followed by humiliation at home to Luxembourg.

Kenny will be hoping that a similarly well-timed advance into the box by Browne to rescue a draw from this friendly will be the catalyst for a better year. He will feel his side deserved it on the balance of chances created in an entertaining clash with a second string version of the world’s top-ranked team.

Statistics haven’t always been the manager’s friend. He was consistently reminded that he was 11 games without a win before Andorra were eventually swatted aside last June. The Dubliner is now using them to his advantage, referencing that the only reverse in the last 11 matches was that injury-time Cristiano Ronaldo header in Faro.

There’s a range of stories behind both sequences, yet the bottom line is that Kenny, with a contract in his back pocket, has ridden out the storm. Fans chanted his name before and after this match, a recognition that a considerable portion of match-going supporters are satisfied with the team’s trajectory. This display was far from perfect, but there’s an enjoyment factor which shouldn’t be underestimated.

A broad smile on the face of Chiedozie Ogbene after a goal and an assist is in tune with the mood music around this group right now, even though the real test of that will come down the tracks.

Delayed centenary celebrations meant there was a healthy dose of nostalgia around this occasion with the big screen relaying images of famous goals and moments from the nation’s chequered football history.

The decision of the match director to flick to the Belgian dugout bench through the first half inadvertently played into the theme with a shot of Thierry Henry sitting next to former Irish coach Anthony Barry stirring feelings of a different kind. Loud boos reverberated around the stadium.

At that stage, the jolt of energy was needed as Belgium’s second string were proving that a watered down version of the top outfit still have the potential to be considerably better than the team sitting 49th. Kenny picked the strongest XI available to him and they started positively, seeking to press and snap at the heels of their guests. Belgium warmed into proceedings, however, although their sustained spell of dominance came after an opening goal that came somewhat out of the blue.

Matt Doherty and then skipper Séamus Coleman seemed quite comfortable to allow Michy Batshuayi collect the ball at the edge of the Ireland box but the Chelsea striker — currently on loan at Besitkas — shifted the ball out of his feet before curling a delicious right footer beyond Caoimhín Kelleher with Irish players and supporters stunned by the execution.

As Kenny suggested, Belgium were physically strong, but it was their speed of thought that stood out at this juncture. Ireland weren’t able to sustain attacks with Callum Robinson, a key cog in the wheel, slow to find his stride. Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere, a target for multiple Premier League sides, was a roaming threat in this spell.

The temperature changed just after the half hour mark, with Kenny pointing to the influence of John Egan with a well-timed halfway line interception triggering a move that allowed James McClean to force a corner.

While that was cleared, the decision to keep Shane Duffy in the box for the throw-in that followed paid off as he caused a commotion in the box and a second ball dropped to Ogbene whose decision to attempt an overhead kick paid off. That’s three goals in six for a player that generally features at wing-back for Rotherham in League One. Kenny’s faith continues to be vindicated.

Irish belief surged in the aftermath with Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick going through a phase where they always seemed to be looking for the ball. Jason Knight began to make his presence felt as a link man and suddenly the hosts seemed the more cohesive unit.

The fear was that half-time might check momentum, but the baton remained in hand with Ireland pushing yards up the pitch to unsettle white shirts with Callum Robinson’s flick from a McClean shot cleared off the line by Jason Denayer in a passage started by Coleman winning the ball from a short Belgian kickout. Hendrick was playing with confidence in this period, with a superb pass for Knight deserving a better outcome. It was all going so well and still Belgium found themselves ahead at the hour mark.

We don’t know if set-piece guru Barry had any role in the movement that allowed the 6ft 5inch Hans Vanaken to slip free in the area but there was a huge slice of luck about what happened next with his glancing header taking a ricochet off Coleman that gave Kelleher no chance.

This punctured the mood considerably and, in truth, Ireland initially struggled to recover the spring in the step that was evident beforehand. In saying that, while Belgium appeared comfortable, they didn’t really give Kelleher the opportunity to make the most of Gavin Bazunu’s absence.

Kenny sent for Browne and the in-form Will Keane in search of inspiration, believing the former’s propensity for runs from deep might give his side another threat. This proved prescient with four minutes to go when Ireland moved it back to front quickly and Doherty read the situation to release Ogbene whose speed kept the ball in play. Crucially, he took a moment to compose himself and float in a cross that was met on the run by Browne to deliver a happy ending.