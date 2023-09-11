Stephen Kenny’s men beat Scotland 3-0 in 2022 but Steve Clarke’s low-key style has made Scots Europe’s form team

As Stephen Kenny’s reign comes to a shuddering halt, it is worth reflecting on one of the few high points from his tenure. The 3-0 Nations League win over Scotland was only in June 2022.

That win seemed to implement Kenny’s philosophy but instead of pushing on from that success, it is the vanquished side, under manager Steve Clarke, that has moved on and are one result away from qualification from Euro 2024.

Scottish boss Clarke is never happier than when he is prowling the centre-circle with clipboard under his arm and a whistle in his hand.

He is the coach’s coach, a meticulous planner and strategist who has transformed Scotland’s national team and lifted the mood of a country who had feared these days would never come around again.

With Clarke on the verge of guiding his squad to Euro 2024, the feel-good factor is reaching previously uncharted levels ahead of Tuesday’s 150th anniversary un-friendly against England.

Whatever happens in the frenzied atmosphere of a sold-out Hampden Park, there is little doubt where Clarke will be spending his downtime later this week.

“Fly-fishing is good, it keeps me sane. Sometimes I go out on the boat with company, sometimes I need some solitude and go on my own,” he says.

“Between naming your squad and playing the games is 14 days of super-intense scrutiny and pressure. There’s real stress, five times a year for two weeks, so it’s important to unwind.

“Grandchildren are great for that, I’ve got five of them now. They keep me young and busy. I don’t really struggle for relaxation.”

Clarke was 60 last month and is always reluctant to reflect on past achievements, preferring to adopt his trademark caution over what lies ahead.

Yet the turnaround from biannual failures to an upwardly mobile, functioning team has been quite remarkable. International breaks now feel like a pleasure for players, as opposed to a chore.

When you consider Scotland’s upward trajectory under Clarke, it is perhaps instructive to reflect on the events of four years ago.

A few weeks after his appointment, with the nation still sceptical over the direction of the national team, Clarke watched on as Belgium ripped his new team apart in front of the Tartan Army.

That 4-0 defeat only underlined the task ahead for the coach from Saltcoats, but he will face England having won his last six games at the national stadium.

Perhaps Clarke’s finest moment came in March with the stunning 2-0 victory over Spain – their first competitive win against the Spanish in nearly four decades – which was his vision in high definition.

They have turned putting noses out of joint into an art form and Manchester City’s Rodri later accused Scotland of playing “rubbish” football and sniped at the length of the grass – remarks which amused Clarke and will no doubt be revisited ahead of next month’s rematch in Seville.

After the 3-0 win over Cyprus on Friday night, Scotland have also won 11 group-stage qualification matches in a row.

“We wanted to become more competitive, that is what the Scottish public want. They are realistic, they understand how difficult it is to qualify for major tournaments,” he says.

“Now they believe in their team and enjoy watching them. We’ve re-engaged with the fans who support us. If we can continue that and get some more success that would be great.

“Our record at Hampden is decent and we’ve shown we can pick up results away from home as well. We don’t fear anybody, we are all determined to make the country happy again.”

Previously a manager with West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock, Clarke first established his coaching reputation under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

It will be no surprise to Mourinho how his former assistant has introduced a level of professionalism with Scotland that all the players are on board with.

Standards and attention to detail are high, and Clarke works closely with head of performance Graeme Jones and assistant John Carver.

With key performers including Liverpool defender Andy Robertson and Aston Villa’s John McGinn, the future is also bright with promising youngsters such as Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey.

The pool of talent may be increasing, but there are still many players picked from the Championship such as QPR’s Lyndon Dykes and Watford’s Ryan Porteous.

After that swaggering win in Larnaca on Friday night, Scotland could even secure qualification for their second successive European Championship this week.

Scotland are relishing the visit of Southgate and Co and Clarke will ensure there is absolutely nothing friendly about facing the Auld Enemy.

Unwinding on the river bank will feel a world away from Hampden Park on Tuesday night.