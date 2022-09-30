Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team don’t need 20 or 30 passes to be good on the ball

Early in the second half on Tuesday, in the minutes before everything changed, I started to fear that we would comfortably see out the game with a two- or three-goal win – and, delusionally, think it was a great performance.

Ireland were in control but it wasn’t doing anything for me, because it deviated so far from what had been good about us recently.

It might seem easy to say it now, and I recognise I may have struggled to make that argument without that mad Armenia comeback – but, with my experience, I would have tried to do so.

That’s why, in a strange way, I came away from the game thinking that what happened could be a perverse positive.

It should be easy for the coaching staff to focus the minds of this squad on how we can be a good team – and why we weren’t on Tuesday.

They just need to play clips of the Armenia game and contrast them to the previous three matches. It should stick out like a sore thumb.

The argument I was planning as the game appeared to be meandering towards an uneventful win was made for me – because if a team ranked 92nd in the world can hurt us in that type of encounter, then the Euro 2024 campaign will be over as quick as the Nations League campaign.

No matter how much Stephen Kenny beats the drum, we are not a possession-based team. Not at the tempo his side played at on Tuesday.

The slow, controlled build-up does not suit us. Certainly, not the facets of the team that were so impressive in the previous three games.

For starters, slow play dilutes the effervescence of Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight.

We can pass the ball – that is obvious – no player in the team is uncomfortable in possession, so don’t think that I am suddenly encouraging hit-and-hope balls forward.

What I’m saying is that Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi thrive with early ball in space around them. They’re better in those situations rather than hanging around while we pass from side to side. Obafemi and Parrott ended up in a tight area with the Armenian back five and three or four midfielders sat on top of them. There was no space to play.

It shouldn’t be so laboured when we have three centre-halves with a crisp, breaking-the-lines pass in their armoury. Just look at Dara O’Shea’s through-ball to Obafemi for his goal as the example. Real quality.

Frustratingly, the defenders ran with the ball too often. It worked on a number of occasions but it’s not a tactic suitable for games with better teams who will exploit it on turnover.

Indeed, there were moments where all of the back three ended up in no-man’s-land. Herein lies my argument. In addition to their value from a Nations League perspective, where we ended up needing a VAR decision to kill off the threat of relegation, the last two matches were supposed to be fine-tuning the team for the Euro qualifiers.

They weren’t meant to be about showboating or proving we can keep the ball for 30 successive passes.

I’ve played in these type of games where you have to force the tempo, but you do that both with and without the ball. We clearly lacked the know-how to do that and age profile is not the reason, because it was the two older lads at wing-back – Robbie Brady and Matt Doherty – who kept slowing the game down and recycling the ball into central midfield.

Why? We are not Manchester City who switch play to find space for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne. We don’t have that playmaker. Molumby, in that unfamiliar quarterback role, always wants to quicken tempo, so why were the lads high and wide slowing it down?

In defence of the wing-backs, Knight and Jeff Hendrick were too high at times – and therefore not offering a pass into the number 10 area.

The tone was set by this – but, rather than giving instructions from the sidelines to raise the tempo, Kenny is lauding the fact we can make 20 to 30 passes, regardless of the fact that it was almost unopposed.

That to me sounds like a vanity project rearing its ugly head again.

Everything I really enjoyed about Hampden Park was fuelled by the derby contest, the atmosphere and vengeful opposition. That match was bubbling at boiling point throughout – Tuesday was barely lukewarm.

Yes, it’s true these fixtures can be like that – and in those moments you keep the standards high, and stick to the gameplan.

I was wrong to say in commentary on Premier Sports that the players became lackadaisical as the game wore on, because this group most definitely don’t lack enthusiasm. Complacency is more accurate. The players are culpable for putting the result at risk.

As a coach, you can’t legislate for such a sharp drop in concentration levels out of nowhere.

You can’t anticipate a basic throw from their goalkeeping dissecting the team, or the casual misplaced Conor Hourihane pass that sees two goals conceded from distance in the space of two minutes.

Kenny is powerless to prevent something like that.

What influence you can have is to shake your team out of sleepwalking mode, or get their composure back by making changes to recalibrate the game.

Kenny’s game-management has come into focus recently with our second-half performances.

We start games well but regularly lose our momentum – and at elite level that flaw is exposed. Games can be lost in an instant, as Armenia almost proved.

We lacked composure in those moments, and panic spread.

That’s the time when you prove you are a passing team, by keeping the ball. When it matters and you are being hunted.

While we question the influence from off the pitch, it’s clear who the major influencer is when he’s on it. Josh Cullen was badly missed in his disciplined continuity role – and the knock-on effect his absence had on Molumby and Knight was clear.

And the back three missed him too, which brings me back to the subject of the defenders running with the ball.

If you’ve ever watched a game of volleyball, you’ll see that there’s a guy close to the net whose job seems to be palming the ball up for another player to meet it on the run to smash it to the other side.

That’s Cullen for Ireland. We were deprived of his set-up play to release our centre-backs who receive the ball ahead of him and can step on with pace.

This meant our back three started to dribble forward themselves, starting off 10 to 15 yards deeper from where they’d be receiving it with Cullen on the pitch, thus allowing Armenia to anticipate it.

For me, if the Euro qualifiers start tomorrow, the team pretty picks itself. I’m not sure if any of the players auditioning for a starting role on Tuesday did enough for a callback.

I’d imagine the Hampden XI will be the first choice, although don’t forget we do have Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele to come back in – I’m a big fan of the latter – while Enda Stevens is a rival for James McClean.

It’s also possible that players from the U-21s squad, with Will Smallbone springing to mind, will play themselves into contention in the November friendlies.

When the campaign kicks off in March, Kenny will be a month short of three years into his reign. It’s the defining moment. We have seen reboots to the system and tactics, and staff have come and gone. We have listened to a lot and witnessed less.

I appreciate the new generation of supporters crave major final adventures, and those of us with longer memories want more of them.

I feel this team is capable of giving us that, but they must recognise how to achieve it.