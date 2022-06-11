Stephen Kenny's Ireland reign is badly in need of a stirring response against Scotland

For a brief moment yesterday, Stephen Kenny was transported back to another rearguard action at a different place in his life.

It was always going to happen in a fixture with Scotland, a query about his ill-fated 12 month stint at Dunfermline that represented the first major disappointment of his burgeoning managerial career.

Kenny had just turned 35 when he relocated to Scotland in late 2006, fuelled by ambitions of rising to the highest level of the club game. They were set back by his sacking after a year where he suffered relegation while bringing the Pars to a Scottish Cup final. It was a subsequent poor start to his first full season that sealed his fate.

“We beat Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Patrick Thistle, we took on all of Edinburgh and Glasgow to get to the final and lost a narrow game to Celtic,” said Kenny, reflecting in such a way that he appeared to be repeating a line he used frequently at that juncture.

“It was a great experience but I made mistakes, I definitely did. I learned a lot.”

If Scotland was a graveyard for one dream, their national team now function as a hurdle to his ambitions of fulfilling another.

Kenny’s second coming to ascend to the position of Ireland manager is quite a story, and his success in Europe did always attract Scottish interest because he did have backers around Dunfermline who felt they pulled the plug too soon. Similar comments have been made about his short-lived stint at Shamrock Rovers in 2012.

In this gig, however, Kenny has enjoyed patience from his employers but back-to-back defeats have eroded a position of apparent comfort. He will not be surprised to hear soundings that board members are edgy for this has been a feature of his tenure.

Yet his ability to ride out any storm was helped by a wave of popularity that has definitely been tested by the past week.

There were 40,000 people present for the Ukraine game on Wednesday and while a high volume of away fans for understandable reasons might have contributed in some way to a somewhat unusual atmosphere, the reality is that the football was giving the natives no reason to find their voice. The mood was turning.

Kenny has always had a fair proportion of match-going supporters on his side, but he really does need his team to give them something back this evening or else he will be fully plunged back into crisis mode.

The 50-year-old was more assertive in his delivery in the pre-match press conference than he was after the loss to Ukraine’s second string at the Aviva, firm in his declaration that his team’s style will stay the same because they are ‘committed’ to it even though tactical tweaks within it are necessary.

Behind it all, it’s clear that Kenny feels that the fine margins cost his team in their last two outings, and he couldn’t help but mention the expected goals (xG) stats which concluded that on the balance of play, Ireland shouldn’t have conceded as their opponents only threatened from the outside of the box.

It’s fair to say that Kenny’s longer-term critics wouldn’t be xG people but that’s beside the point.

The fact that Ireland conceded in both games and didn’t score cannot be argued with; other teams might be doing more with their opportunities but evidence that this will even out over time is short in supply.

Ireland did find their shooting boots away to Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, but they have not done so in meaningful encounters at the Aviva Stadium. Struggles at home pre-date Kenny’s arrival. Martin O’Neill’s World Cup tilt died in Dublin.

Despite bright starts in a number of matches, Ireland have not scored a competitive home goal in the first half on Kenny’s watch. Under Mick McCarthy, the opening 45 return was that Conor Hourihane free-kick against Georgia on the tennis ball night and an own goal from Gibraltar.

The inability to establish a position of control in the match gradually leads to it slipping away before a late rally, often while chasing an equaliser.

It’s a story that has to change and Kenny will be looking at a new combination to deliver it.

While it was far from a classic, data showed the Ukraine match was hard on the legs. With the back three sometimes sitting too deep and the front three isolated, there was serious ground to cover.

Jason Knight was one of the better Irish players but is being assessed. Kenny strongly hinted that one or both of Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick will be rested, while defending sticking with a midfield two.

“It’s not so much just the system in place, it’s how we utilise the players, it’s not simple mathematics,” he explained, “Sometimes our wing-backs can invert and overload the midfield. Sometimes our tens can drop into midfield and overload.”

Matt Doherty’s intelligence in this area has been missed, while Knight ran himself into the ground midweek. Rotation of the front line is inevitable and Michael Obafemi should start, although he didn’t take a full part in training either.

Will Keane and CJ Hamilton are potential alternatives too with Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene vulnerable.

James McClean is primed to replace Enda Stevens while the other wing-back position is of interest because curbing the threat of Andy Robertson will be an aspect of the brief. The Scots also favour a back three.

Cyrus Christie underwhelmed in the absence of the injured Séamus Coleman and was replaced by Alan Browne who was taken aside for a chat with Kenny prior to training.

He would be a more natural fit for a central position and his fellow Corkman Conor Hourihane will also be eyeing up a spot. Balance will be important. Scotland could start with John McGinn, Billy Gilmour and Callum McGregor, a very capable trio that will not be outsmarted easily, especially with a reshuffled side devoid of game-time together.

This was always a possible scenario in a hectic period, though, and while Kenny feels international games will be more technical than ‘blood and thunder’ club derbies, he accepted there may be an extra physical element to this affair.

If there’s no spark, Kenny risks losing the room.