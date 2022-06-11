| 12.7°C Dublin

Stephen Kenny's Ireland reign is badly in need of a stirring response against Scotland

Daniel McDonnell

Scotland fixture brings back mixed memories for manager battling bad momentum after two poor defeats

Stephen Kenny chats with Alan Browne, left, during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

For a brief moment yesterday, Stephen Kenny was transported back to another rearguard action at a different place in his life.

It was always going to happen in a fixture with Scotland, a query about his ill-fated 12 month stint at Dunfermline that represented the first major disappointment of his burgeoning managerial career.

