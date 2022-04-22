Stephen Kenny’s Ireland facing Polish trip in June for Ukrainian ‘home’ Nations League tie

Ukraine say they intend to play their 'home' matches in the Nations League in June, including a game against the Republic of Ireland, in Poland.

Their national team will next week begin preparations for an intense period across June which sees them play Scotland, away, in the World Cup playoff semi-final with a possible playoff final away to Wales should they come through that and then three Nations League games, two of those against Stephen Kenny's Ireland.

That build-up involves a training camp starting in Slovenia next week for the players attached to Ukrainian clubs. Foreign-based players are due to link up in May, when club commitments allow, with a number of friendly games included as fund-raisers for victims of the Russian invasion as well as match preparation. A mooted friendly against England is unlikely to go ahead but Northern Ireland are potential friendly opponents for Ukraine in late May.

Ukraine are also due to play against Ireland in Dublin on June 8th, with home matches against Armenia (June 11th) and Ireland (June 14th). Due to the ongoing violence, and recent missile attacks on a previously-untouched Lviv, there is no chance of Ukraine playing on home soil but they have been offered help by the Polish FA to stage the two home games, with the cities of Warsaw, Lodz and Krakow in contention.

"Due to martial law it will not be possible to hold these matches in Ukraine," manager Oleksandr Petrakov said.

"FA President Andriy Pavelko spoke with the head of the Polish Football Union, and I agreed Poland can be the home for me. We played there before, you can even play in stadiums with 15,000 or 18,000 seats, Ukrainians will come to support us."