Stephen Kenny's injury woe worsens as Aaron Connolly is ruled out of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers

Aaron Connolly won't be available to Stephen Kenny for the first two World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny's injury woes for the World Cup double header against Serbia and Luxembourg have intensified as Aaron Connolly is now out of contention due to a cracked rib.

Kenny is already resigned to being without Darren Randolph, James McClean, John Egan and James McCarthy but now Brighton boss Graham Potter has confirmed that Connolly will be out for a number of weeks.

"Aaron Connolly has got a cracked rib and he will be back after the international break," Potter said at a press conference today.

Kenny is also awaiting updates on Robbie Brady's fitness but there is one piece of good news as Everton have stated that Seamus Coleman will feature this weekend after missing the last three games.

The Ireland manager is already without first-choice goalkeeper Darren Randolph, while there are also question marks surrounding the fitness of possible replacement Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ireland get their World Cup qualification campaign under way away to Serbia on March 24 before hosting Luxembourg in the Aviva Stadium on March 27.

Online Editors