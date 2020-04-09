| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stephen Kenny's decision to ditch Robbie Keane was a power-play - but it was the right decision too

David Kelly

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny decided not to include Robbie Keane in his backroom team. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny decided not to include Robbie Keane in his backroom team. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny decided not to include Robbie Keane in his backroom team. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny decided not to include Robbie Keane in his backroom team. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

WHATEVER happens when football eventually resumes, what we know about the complex appointment of Stephen Kenny is that it was marked not only by expeditiousness but also by expediency.

However, despite their obviously good intentions last week, the FAI’s haste in dispatching one expensive bit of business unwittingly unearthed another legacy issue from the discredited ancient regime, one which continues to threaten both their financial and moral standing.

And it now also seems to be unfairly impinging on the early hours and days in the international managerial career of Kenny, for it seems a mite unfair that the new man seems to be spending so much time addressing a problem entirely of someone else’s making.