Stephen Kenny’s days as Ireland manager are numbered – but FAI board is split on when to make a change

Stephen Kenny is unlikely to be given a new contract.

Stephen Kenny’s days as Ireland manager are numbered but the FAI board are split on whether to act now or wait until the end of the Euro 2024 campaign.

Last night’s defeat to the Netherlands has ended Ireland’s slim hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2024 and created a feeling of inevitability around the Dubliner’s position, with his strongest backers in Abbotstown accepting that a change in the dugout is on the cards.

However, there remains a reasonable possibility that the 51-year-old will see Group B out before formally learning his fate.

He has indicated that he expects to be in control for the October double header with Greece and Gibraltar and November’s trip to Amsterdam.

Kenny also referenced the possibility of a backdoor route to the Euros opening up via a Nations League playoff next March but Albania’s win over Poland last night has significantly reduced the prospect of that scenario coming to pass.

The main threat to the manager’s survival in the short term would be the emergence of an outstanding replacement who was in danger of taking up an alternative opportunity.

But the grim playoff picture means that the FAI will realistically have to be thinking with the World Cup 2026 tilt in mind rather than seeking a bounce in the coming months and that removes a degree of urgency.

As it stands, there are no plans for an emergency board meeting to discuss Kenny’s situation with the top table not scheduled to sit down together again until their regular summit on the last Tuesday of the month (September 26).

While it’s possible that board members who want swift action will argue a case for bringing it forward, the position is complicated by the need to explain the consequences of the last meeting which resulted in the departure of Vera Pauw.

The next executive development will be FAI CEO Jonathan Hill holding a press conference in the coming week to outline the reasons behind that decision but the issue of Kenny’s position will also loom over that event.

With the women’s side entering into a Nations League double header that kicks off with an Aviva Stadium date with Northern Ireland, FAI officialdom have to come out and explain the factors that influenced Pauw’s exit before players face questions.

In contrast to the Dutchwoman, Kenny’s squad have backed him publicly but four defeats from five and an early elimination has used up his reserves of goodwill at board level despite recognition that he was dealt a tough hand by facing both France and Netherlands without key players – and arguably performed well in the circumstances.

But there was no excuse for June’s limp defeat to Greece which drained belief that the corner can be turned under his watch. A big result across the last week was required to restore that faith.