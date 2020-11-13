| 7.6°C Dublin

Stephen Kenny's admirable adherence to an ideal might soon be viewed as simply stubborn inflexibility

David Kelly

Kenny remains faithful to his goals while his side continue to lack faith in front of them

Stephen Kenny gives his team instructions during the international friendly match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium

Stephen Kenny gives his team instructions during the international friendly match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium

Stephen Kenny gives his team instructions during the international friendly match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium

Stephen Kenny gives his team instructions during the international friendly match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium

Deflation once again. In the land of hope and glory, the odour of despair prompts fumes so noxious they are quite simply suffocating to breathe.

A relief, aside from the fact the margin of defeat was not even heavier, to find the opposition could house a chief executive more derided than ours once was. Small mercies on another chastening night.

Then again, England are one of the favourites for a European Championship which will include North Macedonia, and not the Republic of Ireland.

