Stephen Kenny: 'We were a minute away from what would have been the best win in our qualification history'

STEPHEN Kenny has told his "heroic" Ireland players that they can't dwell on the manner of their heartbreaking World Cup defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal as they now have to regroup to face Azerbaijan in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland were minutes away from a remarkable win away to Portugal only for Ronaldo to score twice and keep them on course for Qatar 2022 while Ireland and Azerbaijan, both teams without a point after three qualifiers, clash next weekend.

"We were only a minute away from what would have been the best victory in Ireland's qualification history, away from home. We're gutted, I am gutted for the players, they were heroic, what they left out there, they have given everything of themselves, it's a tough one to lose," said Kenny after the game.

"We can't dwell on it.

"We were very brave in the first half in possession, we passed it really well, counter-attacked really well and everything we wanted to happen happened, in terms of Aaron Connoly and Adam Idah's pace on the counter attack.

"We didn't have many chances, only one chance in the first half, really but we were comfortable. In the second half it was harder for us, we had to suffer a bit, we had a lot of possession and missed some good chances on the break ourselves. They are a brilliant team," he added.

John Egan says Ireland were left gutted by a defeat to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal that denied the Republic a remarkable win and leaves the team joint-bottom of their World Cup qualification group.

Egan's goal in first-half injury time had given Ireland a lead they held until the 88th minute, only for Ronaldo to equalise and then score a winner, with a second headed effort, deep into added time.

"Just honestly gutting. We’re all gutted inside there," Egan told RTE after the game.

"To put in that performance away from home against a world-class team and one of the best ever in it, we really felt like there was something in there for us tonight. To walk away with nothing is very disappointing. Looking back on it, it felt like a really good performance. Just gutted not to get a result," he added, as Ronaldo won the day for the home side who now have 10 points from four games.

"I thought we limited him all night. He was drifting out to the left and we contained him as best we could. But two chances and two goals, that’s why he had the career he has had and is regarded as one of the best players ever. It’s just disappointing that we couldn’t keep him quiet for the whole game."