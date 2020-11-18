Stephen Kenny: 'We could do with a win. The last two windows have been very difficult for everyone'

Stephen Kenny admits that this is a challenging time for him as Ireland manager after his search for a win after seven games in charge goes on following a 0-0 draw at home to Bulgaria.

The Boys in Green avoided the fate of relegation in the Nations League as Bulgaria, with two points from six games, drop into League C while Ireland stay, just about, in Group B, but failure to win means that Kenny's side will not be second seeds for next month's World Cup draw.

"We need to win games, we are under no illusions about that," Kenny said after the game.

"It's unusual, the whole situation, it's been unprecedented, nobody really knows what we've had to deal with, to be honest with you. It has been challenging for everyone, the players always given everything and have shown a great mentality.

"We have had to blood a lot of players in a short space of time and some have stood up. What we saw in Slovakia is what we're well capable of, and more.

"In the last window we lost eight players through Covid-19, close contacts and so on, and we lost a lot of players in this camp but the players have been very positive and we blooded a lot of young players so we have a real squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March."

Kenny admitted his side failed to control the game at home to Bulgaria. "Our passing was erratic and we never really had control but we still had a good chance, Daryl Horgan showed a great bit of skill," he said.

"In the second half we were much better and were unlucky not to win, I think we should have won and am disappointed not to. We certainly could have won and we could do with a win for sure. The last two windows have been very difficult for everyone."

Online Editors