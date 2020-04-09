Stephen Kenny was hired to be himself - that's the only way this appointment will work

From box-office to home office. The unprecedented times we are living through put a different slant on Stephen Kenny's first press conference as Ireland manager, yet it all felt strangely appropriate in a way.

At one point in a long video conference call with journalists, Kenny had to apologise for a slight interruption in sound caused by his son Fionn using the lawnmower outside the window.

In recent memory, Ireland managers have made their opening address in venues such as the Mansion House and the RDS, with a ceremonial tone to proceedings.

Kenny spent his day in the family home on the outskirts of Dundalk, speaking about how he views himself as a football coach rather than a celebrity. This might be a life-changing opportunity, but there are some things he doesn't want to change. And that might just be the key to making this 'once-in-a-lifetime' chance work.

The 48-year-old is conscious that Irish senior managers living in Ireland are a rarity. "I want to live here," he asserted at one point. "It's my country. I was born here"

Eoin Hand had warned against the downsides of that but Kenny's philosophy is to embrace the opportunity without fearing negative consequences.

His mindset is that he can make this an enjoyable experience for football fans and, by extension, his family. Why hone in on the worst-case scenario before you've even started?

Yes, it's hard to put a foot wrong when it's at least five months until the games begin. Words are just that. Actions and results are what will determine his legacy.

Yet there is a strange tone to some of his commentary around his ascension, a suggestion that he should perhaps tailor aspects of the personality that landed him the gig.

Naturally enough, he has to be mindful of the scrutiny that comes with the position, and the new power of his words. But the suggestion - including in leaked FAI memos - that the Dubliner needs some kind of coaching to cope with the front-line aspect of the role is slightly troubling.

If we ever see Kenny speaking like a clone from a soulless communications clinic, reverting to cliché in a robotic and overly diplomatic style, then we should be alarmed. If he starts echoing previous managers by making unsubtle references to a weak hand, and indirectly insulting his players in the name of self-preservation, then the job will have beaten him.

Kenny spoke respectfully about the work of his predecessors, yet he also made it abundantly clear where his strategy should differ.

He may put noses out of joint by expressing dismay at the small number of caps next to the names of Matt Doherty and John Egan, a duo with a playing style that slots into his vision.

He might have surprised people by firmly rejecting Robbie Keane because he was determined to have staff that fit his project - that call was explained clearly and coherently.

And you can be sure there are sceptics that will throw their eyes to heaven at the idea that the Irish senior side can perform in a way that makes their approach the template for every schoolboy and schoolgirl coach up and down the country.

The world-weary response is that his outlook will change when the pressure is on and points are at stake. And that may be so, especially as his Dundalk side could be cynical and pragmatic when the need was there.

He stressed, however, that the intention will be to challenge the perception of Irish football.

Remember, Kenny has gone on record before to discuss how he wasn't enamoured by aspects of the Charlton years.

Now that he's entrusted with the ultimate responsibility, he has to practise what he preached.

Direct

"I didn't like the train of thought that it was in our DNA to play long ball and that our players had the characteristics to play in a more direct way," he explained. "I disagreed with that fundamentally and I still continue to disagree with it. But you have to try and prove it otherwise."

That answer went on a tangent where he argued that the Irish back four that started against Denmark are in the top ten in Europe.

Another query diverted to a detailed and passionate description of how Damien Duff and Keith Andrews might analyse opponents.

Veterans of the Kenny beat are accustomed to the quirks that will likely be parodied and scrutinised with this new standing.

The silences. The coughs. The pause for a drink of water. They are wrapped in with the package that endears him to players who are receptive to his positively idiosyncratic approach.

Stephen Kenny was hired to be Stephen Kenny. That's the only way this appointment will work.