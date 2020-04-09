| 15.8°C Dublin

Stephen Kenny was hired to be himself - that's the only way this appointment will work

Daniel McDonnell

New Ireland boss will only shine if he stays true to convictions that secured him dream chance

Following his own path: Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will brings a unique approach to his new role. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

From box-office to home office. The unprecedented times we are living through put a different slant on Stephen Kenny's first press conference as Ireland manager, yet it all felt strangely appropriate in a way.

At one point in a long video conference call with journalists, Kenny had to apologise for a slight interruption in sound caused by his son Fionn using the lawnmower outside the window.

In recent memory, Ireland managers have made their opening address in venues such as the Mansion House and the RDS, with a ceremonial tone to proceedings.

