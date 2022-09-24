Stephen Kenny turns focus to Armenia as he questions 'harsh' penalty call in defeat to Scotland

Stephen Kenny said that Ireland need to concentrate on Armenia and forget about what might have been after a frustrating night in Glasgow ended hopes of a top two finish in their Nations League group.

Kenny felt his side were unlucky to lose to an 82nd minute Ryan Christie penalty, arguing that sub Alan Browne was pushed by a Scot before he handled in the area. His opposite number Steve Clarke dismissed that suggestion.

The result means Ireland have four points from five Nations League games, and avoiding defeat at home to a weak Armenian side on Tuesday would mean a third placed finish.

As it happens, results against Armenia will not count in the ranking of third placed teams that will decide the order of Nations League teams for playoff purposes further down the line but the Dubliner is aware of the importance of finishing the campaign on a positive note.

“We have Tuesday’s game against Armenia, that’s our objective, we have to earn the right to win the game,” said Kenny, asked to reflect on the overall campaign.

“Ukraine and Scotland are very strong, it’s a tough group and we would have wanted more points than we have. Now is not the time for that, we’ve got to focus on Tuesday.”

Kenny admitted that his side were unable to build on their first half display, pointing to a loss of cohesion in the midfield department after the interval.

“It’s a tough game to lose from our point of view, in the first half we showed a real maturity,” he said.

“I felt we had a high degree of control overall. John Egan got the goal, we were comfortable in possession and I felt we didn’t concede too many chances.

“It’s just very disappointing to concede five minutes in the second half. From Scotland’s point of view, it’s a good goal, the centre half (Jack Hendry) joining in from deep. We were disappointed with that, the crowd really got behind their team in a major way and they sort of went into the ascendency.

“The penalty itself is contentious, it’s very harsh. Scotland showed their quality in the midfield area, we weren’t as cohesive as we were in the first half, we found it difficult to break their press.

"We probably didn’t capitalise on 2 v 2 situations enough as we would have wanted to,” continued Kenny, with a nod to a big miss from Troy Parrott.

“We also had a lot of good play and we didn’t take our chances that we should have.”

Clarke said he urged his side to be patient at the break, arguing that the strong Irish start was a product of their free week whereas the Scots were recovering from their win over Ukraine.

“You have to understand that I knew eventually the game would come back to us,” he said.

“At half-time it was good to have a reset and calm the boys down. You don’t want them to get too frantic. We didn’t want to do that, eventually we got to 1-1 and the penalty was the right decision. Everyone will argue their own case, but if you jump for the ball like that with your hands in front, it’s a penalty.”

Clarke said Ireland offered a threat in attack, adding that Parrott will learn from his struggles in front of goal.

“The young lad Parrott will learn as he goes on and becomes a better player,” he said. “Ireland have good pace up front, they are a good counter attacking team.”

Ireland will be without first choice midfielder Josh Cullen for the Armenia encounter with a first half booking triggering a suspension