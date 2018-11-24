Stephen Kenny to take over as Ireland under-21 boss and replace Mick McCarthy after Euro 2020

STEPHEN KENNY is set to leave Dundalk and take over as Ireland u21 manager - with a view to becoming senior boss after Euro 2020.

The League of Ireland champions were confident of keeping Kenny after Mick McCarthy got the nod ahead of him for the Ireland job.

But the FAI have made a play to find a broader role for the 47-year-old within the Irish set-up.

And he today informed Dundalk officials that he would be leaving - they believe that Kenny will be primed to take over from McCarthy after Euro 2020.

His initial role will be as u21 manager.

He had earlier been approached with regard to the job left vacant by Noel King and had turned the post down, stressing that he was keen on taking charge at senior level.

And Kenny had said in a Friday morning interview that he was irked by suggestions that he would not have commanded respect in the Irish dressing room.

"I actually find the question quite insulting," he told the Irish Times.

“You have to earn respect. You earn it on the training ground every day with your level of preparation and attention to detail; no matter who you are you have to earn it every day.

I’ve been with the Dundalk team for six seasons but every day I feel I have to go in and earn the respect of those players again. The minute you drop your standards, you receive nothing. Nothing.

“Do I think that I could take charge of the next generation of Irish players and turn them into a really cohesive team; combining the best virtues of Irish sides – the honesty, work-rate and passion that we’ve shown down the years – but introducing a more European style of play, a more fluid and expansive way? Yes, I do."

It's reported that former Ireland manager John Giles has been sounded out by the FAI hierarchy for his input.

And he had suggested to Newstalk on Thursday that a role should be found for Kenny in the new set-up, even if McCarthy was the number one preference.

Dundalk officials believed they had staved off interest, and had spoken with Kenny about pre-season preparations ahead of a big campaign where they will be seeded in the Champions League.

But Kenny has opted to move on, which is a devastating blow for the Louth club.

He galvanised the club after his appointment in the winter of 2012, winning four league titles in the space of six seasons in charge - with two of those (2015 & 2018) resulting in League and FAI Cup doubles.

But Kenny has opted to move on to further his own ambitions within the game.

Mick McCarthy will be unveiled tomorrow, with Terry Connor and Robbie Keane coming in as assistants.

